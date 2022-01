AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday morning, the Ventura Apartments complex was engulfed in flames. It's a complex with about 40 units, all of them evacuated. Jessica Cruz moved to Ventura Apartments about a year ago. She said she's grown used to the fighting in the area, so when she heard screams at around 4 a.m., she didn't think much of it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO