Video Games

Xbox Series X restock tracker: Walmart console drop planned for Jan. 13

By Russell Holly, Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Xbox Series X restock is coming from Walmart. Starting at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) Thursday, consoles will be available to Walmart Plus subscribers. A free trial to Walmart Plus is not enough -- yo'll need a confirmed paid account to access the Xbox Series X restock. While...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

