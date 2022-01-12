West Virginia State of The State canceled

UPDATE: The governor had his address delivered to the legislature by letter.

The West Virginia State of the State has been canceled.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was expected to give his address Wednesday night but tested positive for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning.

Gov. Justice says he plans to send a handwritten message to the West Virginia Legislature.

Both the House and Senate expect to separately receive the Executive’s budget bill today while each body is in session, which fulfills the Executive’s Constitutional requirement to the Legislature for the start of the session:

“On the second Wednesday of February in the year 2021 and every fourth year thereafter and on the second Wednesday of January in all other years, unless a later time in any year be fixed by the Legislature, the Governor shall submit to the Legislature a budget for the next ensuing fiscal year,” according to Article 6, Section 51 of the West Virginia Constitution.

A joint assembly of the Legislature may be convened at a later date to receive any remarks the Executive may wish to provide.

