ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out For The First Time On Rift With Her Sister Britney Spears

By Adrienne Jones
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship for several weeks now, and the pop star has continued to make it clear that she holds much of her family accountable for the terrible treatment she says she suffered during that 13-year court order. This includes her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears,...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 1

Related
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
CELEBRITIES
thecurrent-online.com

What’s the accurate Net Worth of Jamie Lynn Spears?

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears has an estimated net worth of $6 million due to her participation in the comedy-drama series Zoey 101. Britney Spears, the world’s most famous pop star, has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram. Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Madonna are some of the celebrities Britney follows on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sister#Mental Health#Jamielynnspears#Jujuchangabc#Britneyspears
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Jamie Spears is Shameful Asking for More Money

Britney Spears' lawyer says it is an "abomination" her father is asking for even more money now that the conservatorship has been terminated and reports have surfaced alleging the conservatorship was one big money grab. Mathew Rosengart issued a blistering statement -- "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears’ Ex-Hubby Back in Jail After Stalking Arrest

The man Britney Spears was married to for 55 hours is back in jail. Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested Dec. 30 in Tennessee for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, a law enforcement source told Page Six on Tuesday. Authorities did not say whom Alexander was allegedly stalking. It marks his third arrest in a year. He was detained at a Nashville airport over a security violation in August. He later called it an “inconvenience,” saying he had ended “up in handcuffs because of something stupid,” allegedly cutting the security line and moving into an off-limits area. He was also arrested on three misdemeanor charges in January, including driving under the influence and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both times, he was held on $2,500 bonds and freed from jail. After the Dec. 30 incident, however, he is being held on a $30,000 bond, a Franklin Police Department spokesperson said. Alexander was married to Spears, a childhood friend, at a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. Spears is now engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Reportedly Arrested For Violating A Restraining Order & Aggravated Stalking, Bond Set At $30,000

Britney Spears' former husband Jason Alexander has been arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order. The pop star's ex — who she infamously married in 2004 at a Las Vegas Chapel for a mere 55 hours — was reportedly arrested on Thursday, December 30, in Franklin, Tennessee. Alexander, 40, was charged with a violation of order of protection as well as aggravated stalking.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Allegedly Showed Up Outside Lynne Spears' Home, The Singer's Family Thinks It's 'Incredibly Inappropriate,' Source Spills

Britney Spears' ex-husband is making headlines again. Jason Alexander and Britney, who were childhood friends, tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel in 2004, but the marriage only lasted 55 hours. All these years later, he seems to still be concerned about the "Toxic" songstress. Jason allegedly arrived at...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy