UFC

UFC 272: Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington welterweight match announced as headliners

KBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will have the chance to settle their differences inside the cage. The two — one of the biggest rivalries currently in the UFC — have been announced...

www.kbur.com

