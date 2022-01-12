UFC 272: Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington welterweight match announced as headliners

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed a desire to move up and down across weight classes to challenge for more titles.After a retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the lightweight belt in late 2020, Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler last May to win the vacant gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.While the Brazilian’s next fight looks likely to be a lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, Oliveira is eyeing potential clashes with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.Oliveira, who competed at featherweight before moving up to 155lbs, told MMA...
