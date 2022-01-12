ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOC Announces Pause in Intakes From County Jails

wtyefm.com
 2 days ago

(Undated) – County jails may begin to see crowding issues as a result of COVID-19. According to information...

Sullivan Independent News

Inmate Mistakenly Released From County Jail, Remains At-Large

On today’s date at approximately 0905 hours, Benjamin Frank Landa, W/M, 30 YOA, falsely identified himself as an inmate scheduled for release. Landa was released wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. Notification of Landa being released in error was made by staff and local law enforcement was notified. Landa was last seen in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Rd at 0940 hours. Witnesses state that Landa fled north into the wood line in the area of Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. A search was conducted, however at this time Landa has not been located. Landa was being held on a warrant for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.
SULLIVAN, MO
lakepowelllife.com

COVID-19 Outbreak at the County Jail

Coconino County Detention Facility faces COVID-19 virus outbreak. Flagstaff, AZ -The Coconino County Detention Facility (CCDF) Medical Department will begin a mass COVID-19 testing of all inmates and Detention staff starting today. CCDF is currently experiencing its first COVID-19 positive mass outbreak since health-related protocols to mitigate a mass spreading of.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
starvedrock.media

Illinois Prisons Pausing County Inmate Intakes

A big part of the recent COVID-19 surge in Illinois is within the state's prisons. Folks with the Illinois Department of Corrections announced Tuesday a temporary pause in taking inmates from county jails due to virus outbreaks. The states prisons are using space normally reserved for jail transfers to quarantine and isolated prisoners who have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Incarcerated individuals at Allegheny County Jail claim intimidation from guards and insufficient rec time

Seven people currently incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail say they have experienced potential violations of out-of-cell time requirements, arbitrary use of solitary confinement to punish minor offenses, and intimidation from corrections officers armed with less-lethal weapons in declarations provided to Pittsburgh City Paper by the Abolitionist Law Center, an advocacy group and law firm.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wlds.com

IDOC Pausing Prisoner Intakes Again Due to Covid Surge

The Illinois Department of Corrections is once again pausing intake of prisoners from county jails. IDOC announced the temporary pause yesterday evening. County Sheriff’s were notified yesterday morning. IDOC reports Covid outbreaks Graham, Logan, Menard and Northern Reception and Classification Centers. They are currently using the intake space at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Defender

IDOC Pauses Intakes to Protect Staff, Individuals in Custody from Latest Covid-19 Surge

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is temporarily pausing intakes from county jails as it responds to COVID-19 outbreaks at correctional facilities. These facilities include the Graham, Logan, Menard, and Northern Reception and Classification Centers where county jails transport new admissions. County sheriffs were notified Tuesday afternoon as part of IDOC’s continued commitment to providing them with frequent, transparent communication.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nondoc.com

Oklahoma County commissioners pause state request for jail funding

The effort to fund and build a new Oklahoma County Jail is facing turbulence as leaders tinker with methods to fund the project amid evolving federal guidelines on the use of coronavirus relief funds. After some discussion at this morning’s meeting, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners struck an item...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Santa Barbara Independent

Trouble at the Santa Barbara County Jail

More than 100 people being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail were infected during a new COVID-19 outbreak that may be partly responsible for an incident — which some call a riot, others an altercation — that broke out on December 29. During the pandemic, the jail...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

