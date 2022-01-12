IDOC Announces Pause in Intakes From County Jails

McLean County government employees will be paid up to $1,000 in bonuses for their work during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The county board during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday approved pandemic pay for more than 800 essential employees who were unable to work remotely during the first year of the pandemic.
On today’s date at approximately 0905 hours, Benjamin Frank Landa, W/M, 30 YOA, falsely identified himself as an inmate scheduled for release. Landa was released wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. Notification of Landa being released in error was made by staff and local law enforcement was notified. Landa was last seen in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Rd at 0940 hours. Witnesses state that Landa fled north into the wood line in the area of Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. A search was conducted, however at this time Landa has not been located. Landa was being held on a warrant for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11, that they'll be temporarily pausing intakes from county jails due to COVID-19 outbreaks in state correctional facilities. For Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, he says that means his department has to stop bringing some...
The Grundy County Law and Justice Committee last week heard about the county being reimbursed from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with WCSJ. Briley said county board officials agreed receiving some money is better than none. He also said IDOC is once again pausing...
Coconino County Detention Facility faces COVID-19 virus outbreak. Flagstaff, AZ -The Coconino County Detention Facility (CCDF) Medical Department will begin a mass COVID-19 testing of all inmates and Detention staff starting today. CCDF is currently experiencing its first COVID-19 positive mass outbreak since health-related protocols to mitigate a mass spreading of.
A big part of the recent COVID-19 surge in Illinois is within the state's prisons. Folks with the Illinois Department of Corrections announced Tuesday a temporary pause in taking inmates from county jails due to virus outbreaks. The states prisons are using space normally reserved for jail transfers to quarantine and isolated prisoners who have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19.
BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Department of Corrections is again declining to accept inmates from county jails because of COVID-19 outbreaks at state prisons, a move a local sheriff said is forcing local taxpayers to foot the bill to house those prisoners. The state calls it a temporary pause, but...
Seven people currently incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail say they have experienced potential violations of out-of-cell time requirements, arbitrary use of solitary confinement to punish minor offenses, and intimidation from corrections officers armed with less-lethal weapons in declarations provided to Pittsburgh City Paper by the Abolitionist Law Center, an advocacy group and law firm.
The Illinois Department of Corrections is once again pausing intake of prisoners from county jails. IDOC announced the temporary pause yesterday evening. County Sheriff’s were notified yesterday morning. IDOC reports Covid outbreaks Graham, Logan, Menard and Northern Reception and Classification Centers. They are currently using the intake space at...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Corrections is not taking inmates from county jails at this time due to COVID-19 outbreaks happening in the prisons. The pause is at five corrections facilities where new admissions are processed. Instead, the IDOC said that the space normally reserved for those inmates is being used to […]
ZANESVILLE — The fire that destroyed the Masonic Temple late last week has left its neighboring Muskingum County Jail empty. Inmates were immediately evacuated from the building and taken to the courthouse where they waited for further relocation Thursday night. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, 146 inmates were in...
The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is temporarily pausing intakes from county jails as it responds to COVID-19 outbreaks at correctional facilities. These facilities include the Graham, Logan, Menard, and Northern Reception and Classification Centers where county jails transport new admissions. County sheriffs were notified Tuesday afternoon as part of IDOC’s continued commitment to providing them with frequent, transparent communication.
The effort to fund and build a new Oklahoma County Jail is facing turbulence as leaders tinker with methods to fund the project amid evolving federal guidelines on the use of coronavirus relief funds. After some discussion at this morning’s meeting, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners struck an item...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities at the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say their detention center is undergoing a 10-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. The move to quarantine the jail means that communications of inmates through video and phone will be prohibited. Sheriff Stephen Gardner said the restriction […]
More than 100 people being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail were infected during a new COVID-19 outbreak that may be partly responsible for an incident — which some call a riot, others an altercation — that broke out on December 29. During the pandemic, the jail...
Comments / 0