IDOC Announces Pause in Intakes From County Jails

On today’s date at approximately 0905 hours, Benjamin Frank Landa, W/M, 30 YOA, falsely identified himself as an inmate scheduled for release. Landa was released wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. Notification of Landa being released in error was made by staff and local law enforcement was notified. Landa was last seen in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Rd at 0940 hours. Witnesses state that Landa fled north into the wood line in the area of Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. A search was conducted, however at this time Landa has not been located. Landa was being held on a warrant for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

SULLIVAN, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO