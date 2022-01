Bath have confirmed they will only fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle on Saturday if French travel restrictions are eased.Director of rugby Stuart Hooper is still waiting for clarity from tournament organisers EPCR over when they can depart for the Stade Marcel Deflandre and what Covid safety procedures they will face.The sticking point for English clubs visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Sale and Newcastle is the requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel tests positive for coronavirus, they would be required to remain in...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO