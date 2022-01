THIS WEEK'S DANCE HAS BEEN MOVED TO TUESDAY JANUARY 11 SO THE FAIRGROUNDS HAS AN EXTRA DAY TO GET READY FOR SNOWCROSS JAN 14TH AND 15TH,. Join WJOD for 4 hours of country dance music and fun every Wednesday night at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Presented each week by the Longhorn Western Store on Highway 20 West of Dubuque. Need a new shirt, jeans or a new pair of cowboy boots? Longhorn has all the latest styles and colors.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO