Texas State

Cold Wednesday Morning Begins Warming Trend That Lasts Until The Weekend

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 30s. A great afternoon to check out the trails as temperatures climb into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Maybe you can stretch your legs on a lunch break. We have...

dfw.cbslocal.com

CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon!
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

It’s Warm Now, But Another ‘Bundle Up’ Weekend Ahead For North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s is one of those days where you’re likely really glad you live in Texas. It’s January 13,  but it’s sunny and 73° at DFW. I’ll take it! This evening will remain nice with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures still in the mid 50s by 10 p.m.. Some clouds will build in after midnight though, and Friday is going to look and feel a little different compared to today. I’m still forecasting highs in the low 70s on Friday but it’ll be partly sunny and breezy. South winds are expected at 15-25 mph and this is ahead of our next strong cold front arriving overnight into early Saturday. Get ready to bundle up for the weekend! I’ve got a low of 35 on Saturday and a high of only 42°. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day, and into Sunday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 20s and wind chills will be in the teens.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

