Cold Wednesday Morning Begins Warming Trend That Lasts Until The Weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s is one of those days where you’re likely really glad you live in Texas. It’s January 13, but it’s sunny and 73° at DFW. I’ll take it! This evening will remain nice with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures still in the mid 50s by 10 p.m.. Some clouds will build in after midnight though, and Friday is going to look and feel a little different compared to today. I’m still forecasting highs in the low 70s on Friday but it’ll be partly sunny and breezy. South winds are expected at 15-25 mph and this is ahead of our next strong cold front arriving overnight into early Saturday. Get ready to bundle up for the weekend! I’ve got a low of 35 on Saturday and a high of only 42°. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day, and into Sunday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 20s and wind chills will be in the teens.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO