ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian ‘unbothered’ by Kanye West’s relationship with Julia Fox

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jAUH_0djb3kQQ00
Kim Kardashian is happy and supports Kanye West's relationship with Julia Fox. Getty Images, Backgrid

If Kanye West’s plan is to get under Kim Kardashian’s skin by dating Julia Fox, it’s not working.

The reality star is “unbothered” by the way that West is very conspicuously courting Fox with makeovers, clothes, and styling her in Kardashian’s favorite designers, sources told Page Six.

“She’s not even bothered by the comparisons [to Fox]. She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes,” a source said.

West, 44, has wined and dined the 31-year-old “Uncut Gems” actress at Kardashian’s favorite restaurants — including NYC’s Carbone — since they spent New Year’s Eve together in Miami.

But sources insist the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul has “fully moved on” from the marriage and is “feeling completely free” now that she’s in a new relationship with Pete Davidson, who “brings out the best in her.”

In fact, Kardashian — who is usually primped and polished at all times — is less concerned about her clothes and image now that West is out of the picture, we’re told. She apparently only wants to exist in sweats and shapewear these days, so more makeup-free and public sightings of her in her Skims line are ahead, it seems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJj9m_0djb3kQQ00
Kardashian and West are focused on amicably co-parenting their four children.

“She just cares about having total happiness and peace — not being cool,” another source said.

A good co-parenting relationship with West remains her top priority, so “Kim loves to see Kanye happy, and only wants positive things for him because it’s what’s best for their kids,” the first source concluded.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They have four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — together.

A rep for Kardashian did not comment.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Nyc
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Takes Legal Action Against Her

Kim Kardashian's renovation woes continue. TMZ reports that Kardashian's neighbor, Sarah Key, has filed an injunction against a trust that she believes the reality star is a part of that wants to put a driveway through part of her property to Kardashian's house. According to the court documents, the lawsuit is against Hidden Hills Community Association, which is attempting to put in a special driveway to give Kardashian better access to her home In the Hidden Hills gated community.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Page Six

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy