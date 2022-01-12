Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner to Lead New Weekday Shows for CNN Plus

Yes, there is going to be some CNN in CNN Plus .

After focusing largely on new talent for the soon-to-launch streaming-video service, WarnerMedia’s CNN is turning some attention to new programming from current staff. CNN has captured attention in recent weeks for unveiling new shows led by people such as Scott Galloway, Chris Wallace, Eva Longoria, Audie Cornish and Alison Roman. Aside from a parenting series led by Anderson Cooper, however, news about new programming from the CNN staffers familiar to viewers has been kept under guard.

Kate Bolduan , who anchors a late-morning hour on the WarnerMedia-backed outlet’s linear cable network, will also lead “Five Things,” s daily morning show that is an extension of a popular newsletter and podcaster. Bolduan will count down five essential stories viewers need to know to start their day. Meanwhile, Sara Sidner , a CNN senior national correspondent, will host “The Big Picture,” billed as “n in-depth contextual look at the most important and interesting story of the day.” The show will feature “deep-dive conversations and reporting from CNN’s reporters, correspondents, anchors and expert guests around a single topic.”

CNN Plus will also take oversight of “Go There,” a video show previously offered via Facebook and recently distributed via CNN’s digital properties. The series will be hosted by CNN correspondents around the world, live in the field, who will take viewers to breaking-news situations.

CNN has high hopes for its launch. The launch of CNN Plus would help WarnerMedia, which also operates HBO Max, broaden its streaming offerings at a time when many viewers are migrating from linear TV to broadband extensions. The service is also debuting just weeks ahead of what is expected to be a change in control of the parent company, which is merging with Discovery. CNN is entering a crowded and competitive market, one in which most of its rivals have already established streaming counterparts to their TV offerings. Many of these, such as CBSN, NBC News Now and ABC News Live, are free. Others, such as Fox Nation, require a subscription, and have also been expanding their programming . CNN has yet to disclose a specific launch date and subscription price for the service.