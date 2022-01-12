ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Man Steals, Crashes Car On New Year's Day: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Vaughn Marshall Crane Photo Credit: West Shore regional police department

A man has been arrested for stealing and crashing a car on New Year's Day in Central Pennsylvania, according to a release by police.

West Shore Regional police were called to a vehicle theft in the 900 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg on Sat., Jan. 1, at 12 p.m., according to the release.

Through an investigation, police learned that Vaughn Marshall Crane, 28, "stole the victim's vehicle, was involved in a motor vehicle crash, and then abandoned the vehicle," as stated by police.

Crane was soon found and arrested.

The following criminal charges were filed by police at Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley's Office:

  • Theft By Unlawful Taking
  • Unauthorized Use of Automobile
  • Recklessly Endangering another Person
  • Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle
  • Driving while operating privilege is suspended

His preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

