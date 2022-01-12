ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda Woman Who Disappeared From Canal Path Is EU Delegate

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Sibylle Zitko Photo Credit: US Park Police

The Maryland woman who disappeared from a pathway along the C&O Canal last week is a longtime EU delegate, according to Reuters and her LinkedIn page.

Sibylle Zitko, 54, went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, on Thursday, Jan. 6. She had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. that day, authorities said.

A native of Germany, Zitko has served more than 25 years in the EU, where she works as a legal adviser for the delegation to the US in Washington, Reuters said. She has represented the European Commission in public hearings on tariff cases before the US International Trade Commission, according to Reuters.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information leading to Zitko's whereabouts to contact USPP Dispatch at (202) 610-7500 or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (202) 379-4877 or via email at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information leading to Zitko’s whereabouts to contact USPP Dispatch at (202) 610-7500 or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (202) 379-4877 or via email at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

