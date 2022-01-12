ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford’s Prof. Clayborne Carson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Civil Rights Vision & Legacy

By Editorial Staff
Cover picture for the articleThis week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with Dr. Clayborne Carson, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History Emeritus at Stanford University and the Founding Editor of The Papers of Martin Luther King, Jr. He describes the larger political and spiritual lessons Dr....

Question for the UND community: What does Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy mean to you?

Send your answer to UND Today, and as part of UND’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, we’ll publish the responses in next Tuesday’s issue. Many American political heroes are remembered best for what they meant to the republic. But Martin Luther King Jr. is different: Not only did his life’s work leave the United States a better place, but King’s eloquence and example arguably brought about a similar change in millions of Americans as individuals.
NYS tribute to legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to air on New York PBS stations

Hosted by Grammy & Emmy-winning songwriter/composer Christopher Jackson of ‘Hamilton’. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York state's annual commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be presented as a statewide broadcast event, "New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Opportunity and Promise," airing on PBS stations throughout New York beginning MLK weekend and streaming at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking.
The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
From the Community Editorial Board: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision in 2022

Question: What grade would you give to America in 2022 for living up to The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech?. I would give the country a D-plus. I have graded many papers and speeches in my life, so I took this assignment quite seriously. Much of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed on the National Mall in 1963 is still painfully true today. If his message had been read on the streets of Minneapolis a year and a half ago or in the voting lines in Georgia, the speech would still be applicable — on all fronts.
“JUST US”, A Celebration and Reflection on the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the CAC – January 17

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The CAC announced JUST US, its third annual celebration and reflection on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Inspired by the recently completed mural on the CAC’s Camp St. building by New York City-based conceptual artist Sanford Biggers, “JUST US” will feature music by DJ Raj Smoove, an interactive altar by Ifátùmínínú Bamgbàlà Arẹ̀sà and sound artist Ifádáhùnsi Bamgbàlà Arẹ̀sà, and free gallery admission to the CAC’s current exhibition Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow. The event will also feature an artist panel discussion led by Kesha McKey of KM Dance Project, who will discuss their dance work Raw Fruit and the legacy of matriarchy, family, and community in activism. McKey will be joined by guest panelists Catherine Caldwell, Associate Director of KM Dance Project and free feral, an interdisciplinary artist. “JUST US” is free and open to the public, with RSVPs required at cacno.org, The CAC is located at 900 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA. For more information, visit cacn.org.
Acting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s Call

Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “There are some things in our society, some things in our world, to which we should never be adjusted.” In that 1967 address, King elaborated that those things are poverty, racial inequality, denial of equal rights to people of color, to LGBTQIA+ communities, religious bigotry, Islamophobia and others.
Martin Luther King Jr: 50 quotes from the civil rights leader who inspired a nation

“Ben, make sure you play ‘Take My Hand, Precious Lord’. Play it real pretty”, are said to be the last words of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, just before he stepped out onto a balcony in Memphis, Tennessee where a gunman shot him a single time, ending his life half a century ago.That gunshot 54 years ago put an end to the life of a man who is one of the most revered figures in American history — not to mention one of the most quotable individuals with a persistent relevance to the condition of the country and its people.Before...
What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
