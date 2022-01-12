Stanford’s Prof. Clayborne Carson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Civil Rights Vision & Legacy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The CAC announced JUST US, its third annual celebration and reflection on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Inspired by the recently completed mural on the CAC’s Camp St. building by New York City-based conceptual artist Sanford Biggers, “JUST US” will feature music by DJ Raj Smoove, an interactive altar by Ifátùmínínú Bamgbàlà Arẹ̀sà and sound artist Ifádáhùnsi Bamgbàlà Arẹ̀sà, and free gallery admission to the CAC’s current exhibition Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow. The event will also feature an artist panel discussion led by Kesha McKey of KM Dance Project, who will discuss their dance work Raw Fruit and the legacy of matriarchy, family, and community in activism. McKey will be joined by guest panelists Catherine Caldwell, Associate Director of KM Dance Project and free feral, an interdisciplinary artist. “JUST US” is free and open to the public, with RSVPs required at cacno.org, The CAC is located at 900 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA. For more information, visit cacn.org.

