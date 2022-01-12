ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
Phramalive.com

Medicare to Limit Coverage of Biogen’s Aduhelm and Similar Drugs

Only a day after Biogen executives defended their controversial drug for Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued their draft national coverage decision for the drug. And it’s not good news for the company, which was reflected by company shares taking an 8.1% dive shortly after the announcement.
HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Alzheimer#Reuters#Biogen Inc#Medicaid Services#Cms#Eli Lilly Co#Roche Holding Ag#Japanese#Eisai Co Ltd
Entrepreneur

Biogen (BIIB) Down on Medicare Draft Ruling for Alzheimer's Drugs

Biogen BIIB stock was down 7.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) released a proposed National Coverage Determination (“NCD”) decision for the class of anti-amyloid antibodies like its new Alzheimer’s drug (“AD”) Aduhelm. Per the...
HEALTH
newscenter1.tv

Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra is ordering Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of seniors this year. The increase was largely attributed to a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits. Becerra’s directive on Monday comes days after drugmaker Biogen slashed the...
HEALTH
WebMD

Medicare Seeks to Cut Drug Costs for People in Part D Plans

Jan. 7, 2022 -- The Biden administration said this week it intends to challenge insurance companies to deliver better service to people enrolled in Medicare, including applying discounts on drugs covered by Part D more directly to their pharmacy costs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Thursday...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
100.7 WITL

Check Your Medications for These Two Common FDA Recalled Drugs

Time to take a good look at the medications you're taking, because the FDA has recalled two very common drugs this week. The two medications involved in the recall are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and those suffering from attack or pain stemming from coronary artery disease. Both medications have been prescribed throughout the country.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Miami

Why Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Is So Controversial

Despite high expectations, Biogen has reported only a fraction of estimated sales for its historic Alzheimer's treatment. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June as the first Alzheimer's drug to try and thwart cognitive decline. The company now plans to slash Aduhelm's controversial list price by roughly half in a bid...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy