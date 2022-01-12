ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flagship Bow Test: The Best Compound Hunting Bows of 2022, Ranked and Reviewed

By Will Brantley
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Az1Qi_0djb3DUZ00
From left: The Xpedition Smoke, the Hoyt Carbon RX-7, and the Mathews V3X 29. Collage by Dave Hurteau

Field & Stream’s annual flagship bow test is back for 2022, after year off, and this time, instead of waiting until spring to put the newest bows through the wringer, we were able to get test models in late fall, before many were available to the public. That means we had extra time to shoot them, test them, and even hunt with them. Does killing a deer with a bow influence its score? Well, it all depends on the size of its antlers. Kidding, of course. But taking the bows into the field did help us gauge how the bows performed where it matters most.

That said, the heart of our test took place at the Stress Engineering Services lab in Mason, Ohio, and on my farm in southwestern Kentucky, where we wrung every bow out and pitted them head-to-head. Our test panel included the engineers in Stress’s Outdoor Division, as well as myself; former pro-shop owner and bow technician Danny Hinton; and Zach Bell, an serious bowhunter and target shooter. Here’s exactly what we did.

How We Test Flagship Compound Bows

Each bow was set to a 28-inch draw length and 60-pound draw weight. Once that was complete, we prepared IBO-spec (5 grains per pound of draw weight), 300-grain arrows for measuring speed, as well as noise and vibration. We used Whisker Biscuit rests and a D-loop for all objective testing, but the bows were naked otherwise. We also weighed each bow (with arrow-rest and D-loop only) on a Lyman digital trigger scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQpRe_0djb3DUZ00
An engineer at Stress Engineering Solutions prepares to fire a bow in a sound-proof room to measure noise. Will Brantley

At Stress, engineers used a sound-proof chamber and bow-mounted accelerometer to measure noise and vibration. They also mapped draw-force curves, which influences our draw-cycle scores, and measured the efficiency of each bow. Back home in Kentucky, we measured speed by taking an average of three shots through a chronograph. (Keep in mind that at IBO specs of 30 inches, you could assume another 20 fps or so added to the velocity reading listed with the bows below.) To test accuracy and forgiveness, we took the average of five three-shot groups per shooter, per bow. This test was conducted indoors at 25 yards over the course of three days using hunting-spec Carbon Express Maxima Red arrows, HHA sights, and peep sights installed. As we shot, we poured over each bow and compared them for subjective considerations, such as fit and finish and handling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGtqL_0djb3DUZ00
Left: An engineer at Stress attaches a cable to a bow’s stabilizer port to measure vibration. Right: Weighing arrows to IBO spec. Will Brantley

Finally, we scored the bows on a 100-point scale in the following categories, with the following values:

  • Accuracy and Forgiveness: 20 points
  • Speed: 20 points
  • Draw Cycle: 20 points
  • Noise (lack of): 10 points
  • Vibration (lack of): 10 points
  • Fit and Finish: 10 points
  • Balance, Handling, and Grip: 10 points

Our test is an invitational, and certain brands are missing because they did not respond to our invitation. Submitting a bow for our test takes guts, and I commend all the companies that did it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQKtq_0djb3DUZ00
In addition to plenty of range time, the test panel also hunted with the bows. The author took this Tennessee buck with the Mathews V3X 29. Will Brantley

2022 Flagship Compound Bow Trends

Some years, new trends are obvious. Increased adjustability and new tuning systems were big in 2020. Other years, like this one, only mark another steady step forward in overall performance. Which isn’t a bad thing. A couple of big improvements from individual companies spiced things up for 2022, and a curiosity or two caught our attention.

“Forgiving” Brace Heights

For example, we had some long, so-called “forgiving” brace-height bows in the mix that did shoot pretty well—but no better than the sub-6-inch speed bow that was also submitted. There was a time when 7 inches was considered some sort of magic number for brace height, but that was ages ago. Best I can tell, the only thing a 7-inch brace height is guaranteed to get you is a slower arrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDRwM_0djb3DUZ00
All of our test models, ready for the wringer. The average axle-to-axle length was on the short side this year, and our shortest bows proved to be the most accurate. Will Brantley

Axle-to-Axle Length

Another bit of conventional wisdom that may be on its way out is the idea that a long axle-to-axle length guarantees better accuracy. Riser design, not overall bow length, seems to be more important now. As if to prove it, this year’s most accurate bow was the shortest, at 29 inches long, and the second shortest bow, at 30 inches, was tied for second most accurate. Point is, specs aren’t enough to tell this bow from that anymore. If you truly want to know what’s up, you’ve got to shoot all of them. And if you don’t have the opportunity to do that, well, that’s what this review is for.

Price Tags…

Finally, a note on price tags, because readers will complain about them sure as the sun sets. Nearly $1,000 separates the winner from last place here. We’re not oblivious to that. But we did not take price into consideration when ranking the bows in this test, because it can skew the results to the point where the highest performing bow doesn’t get its due. A flagship bow, by definition, is the best a given maker can build, and they’re expensive. Are there $500 bows out there that will serve deer hunters just fine? Of course, and we test them too. Just not here. These aren’t the year’s best bargains. These are the best new bows of 2022, period.

Test Results: Field & Stream‘s Best Compound Bows of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFM9G_0djb3DUZ00
Hoyt
  • Specs: 321 fps | 30” axle to axle | 6” brace height | 4 lb., 11 oz. | $1,849
  • Efficiency: 81.3%
  • Final Score: 95.5

I spent much of the 2021 bow season hunting with the Hoyt Ventum 30, which debuted the brand’s binary HBX cam system. The Carbon RX-7 has a slightly modified version, the HBX Pro, that was even better, and the bow itself was good enough to take top honors in this year’s test.

As is often the case with our winning flagship, the RX-7 won because it essentially did nothing wrong in any of the objective categories, and was a crowd favorite in all the subjective ones. It missed being the fastest bow by only a few feet per second, and it was among the test’s most accurate shooters (and for me personally, it was the most accurate, with average groups of just under an inch). The RX-7 has several vibration dampening features incorporated—and they work. This bow is noticeably dead in the hand, and after measuring them at Stress Engineering, only the Elite had less vibration. The RX-7 was louder than some of the competition, but in an overall quiet field of bows, the difference in sound wasn’t something any of us could detect in the absence of Stress’s measurements.

The draw cycle is slightly demanding on the front end, but is smooth throughout, with a perfect valley for hunting and a solid back wall. In that category, this bow was tied with the Xpedition Smoke as the test-panel favorite. Add a flawless fit and finish, light weight, and handy dimensions, and the RX-7 eked out the win by less than a full point. But it won all the same.

2) Mathews V3X 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCi7B_0djb3DUZ00
Mathews
  • Specs: 315 fps | 29” axle to axle | 6” brace height | 4 lb., 14 oz. | $1,299
  • Efficiency: 80.9%
  • Final Score: 95

The Mathews CrossCentric series is the winningest bow design of the past decade. Starting with the 2016 Halon, these bows have won our test every year but 2017, when they finished runner-up. The V3X missed this year’s win by a half-point—but if you were to say this is the best hunting model of the series yet, I couldn’t argue. I used it myself to shoot a nice 8-pointer in Tennessee the day after we unboxed it.

Performance-wise, the V3X is about identical to last year’s V3. At 29 inches axle to axle, it was the shortest bow of the test, as well as the most accurate. Bell averaged ¾-inch groups with it—the overall best of the test—and as a panel, our average was 1.04 inches. The V3X was also the quietest bow, but finished a few bows down the list for lack of vibration. That, along with being slower than the winner, was really its only stumble.

The V3X is notable for its outstanding accessory design. Its Stay Afield System, for example, uses a series of fixtures on the cams and a short string so that you can press the bow in the field, no traditional bow press required (you do need to back the limb bolts out a few turns first). For all the at-home tuning systems that I’ve seen in the past few years, this one is the simplest and, for most bowhunters, the most practical. Most hunters aren’t adjusting their own cam lean. Just about all of us have, at some point, needed to move a string strand to straighten up a peep sight.

The V3X also has a Bridge Lock sight system, which mounts the sight directly into the riser instead on the side of it, and it comes dovetailed for an Integrate-style arrow rest. The LowPro quiver system is the most compact quiver I’ve tried, but if you’re like me and prefer to remove your quiver once you’re in the stand, get the removable 5-arrow version and not the fixed 6-arrow version my test bow had.

3) Best Value: Xpedition Smoke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cabzb_0djb3DUZ00
Xpediton Smoke
  • Specs: 324 fps | 32” axle to axle | 5.375” brace height | 5 lb., 4 oz. | $1,099
  • Efficiency: 86.8%
  • Final Score: 94

The Smoke is a no-apologies, short-brace-height speed bow that damn near won the test. It has a hybrid cam system that’s draw-length specific. Ours was set to 27.5 inches from the factory. Normally, we’d adjust that to the 28-inch spec used in our test, but that wasn’t possible here. And yet even with that disadvantage, the Smoke was the fastest bow of 2022 by a good bit. It also had a remarkably smooth draw cycle that was consistent from start to finish. Hinton and I both, in fact, pegged it as our favorite draw cycle of the test. Zach Bell didn’t like it as much due to the shallow valley that made it a touch jumpy at full draw. That’s why we average such things out.

The Smoke finished middle of the pack for both (lack of) vibration and noise, but it was also far and away the test’s most efficient bow. It was a good shooter, averaging 1.23-inch groups. I hunted with the Smoke for a couple days, and in the stand I did find it to be a little big and top heavy. Ultimately, we all agreed that in the categories of handling, balance, and grip, as well as fit and finish, it wasn’t quite on par with some other bows in the test—particularly the two that edged it out for first and second place. Still, it finished within a point and a half of the winner and costs $750 less. The fastest bow of the year also gets our hands-down vote as the Best Value flagship bow of 2022.

4) Prime Inline 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYuRD_0djb3DUZ00
G5 Prime
  • Specs: 311 fps | 31” axle to axle | 7” brace height | 4 lb., 13 oz. | $1,199
  • Efficiency: 80.9%
  • Final Score: 91.5

If we gave an award for “most improved,” the Prime Inline series would take it running away. Prime’s parallel cam system—like the one on the 2015 Ion, which tied for the win in that year’s test—has long been noted for a good draw cycle and especially solid back wall. But it was really designed to reduce cam lean and make the bows shoot better. We’ve never had complaints about Prime bows being difficult to shoot, but the dual cams did have their flaws. Bows with them tended to be noisy with a lot of vibration—and the cams themselves were big and cumbersome. But they are gone now.

The new Inline series replaces the parallel cams with more conventional single cams top and bottom in a binary system, but as the bow is drawn, the cam module actually shifts the cables underneath the string and to center of the axle, which Prime claims balances the cam in the same way that the parallel system did. It’s just much more streamlined.

Our takeaway on the range? The Inline 1 is a lights-out shooter (particularly so in Hinton’s hands). We averaged 1.22-inch groups with it overall. It was also lightweight and just about perfectly balanced (we all loved the grip), and it tied with the Elite for the second-quietest bow of the test. It finished middle of the pack in vibration, but if it’d had a touch more speed, the Inline 1 would’ve been in contention for the win. It had more let-off than I like on a hunting bow (it’s one of those bows that actually feels stuck at full draw), but that’s a subjective complaint, and a minor one at that.

5) Bowtech SR350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmzUV_0djb3DUZ00
Bowtech
  • Specs: 315 fps | 33” axle to axle | 6” brace height | 5 lb., 1 oz. | $1,199
  • Efficiency: 81.1%
  • Final Score: 90.5

The SR350, like other recent Bowtechs, features a tuning system called the DeadLock, which allows the user to tune the bow by moving the cam along the axle and then locking it into place. We first tested it on the Revolt X in 2020, which finished third in that year’s test. It works as well as the Elite S.E.T. system but, in my opinion, is more complicated to use.

The SR350 has a half-inch shorter brace height and a higher IBO rating than the 2020 Revolt X, but is otherwise a similar bow. My gripe with DeadLock isn’t the system itself, but that Bowtech abandoned a good run of true two-cam bows (including the Realm SR6, which won the test in 2019) to accommodate it. The newer bows, which use a binary system, are indeed easier to tune at home, but they don’t perform as well.

Still, the SR350 is a hell of a good bow that finished near the top of the pack in both the noise and vibration categories. It was pretty fast, too. Although we averaged 1.35-inch groups with it, the SR350 lost some points in the accuracy-and-forgiveness test. Simply put, other bows were easier to shoot. It also lost points for having a comparatively tough draw cycle.

For years, new Bowtechs have come with a flip disc module that allows the user to change the draw cycle to either a Comfort (slower but easier) or Performance (faster but more demanding) setting. As this bow was shipped to us in Performance, that’s how we tested it. Though it’s smooth, with a nice back wall, the extra effort required at the end of the cycle was uncomfortable on the range—and not something I’d want in the woods. To be fair, Hinton switched it to the Comfort setting and took it hunting. It’s a joy to shoot like that, but then the performance lags. At the end of the day, some faster bows in this test were also easier to shoot.

6) Elite Envision

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381rhv_0djb3DUZ00
Elite Archery
  • Specs: 299 fps | 31” axle to axle | 6.875” brace height | 4 lb., 15 oz. | $1,199.99
  • Efficiency: 79.9%
  • Final Score: 90

Elite’s Kure was the second-place finisher in our 2020 test, and the EnKore—its speedier follow-up—gets my vote as the best Elite bow of all time. I spent most of the fall in 2020 hunting with one. Like its predecessors, the Envision uses Elite’s intuitive S.E.T. tuning system, which lets you adjust the cam lean on the bow with the turn of a couple bolts, adding flex to one or the other of the bow’s split limbs. Using that system, the paper tuning process is indeed quick and precise.

The Envision has a much stockier riser and shorter, beefier limbs than its predecessors. Its profile is, in fact, not unlike a newer Mathews. That squat profile helps accomplish a short axle-to-axle length while still making the bow plenty shootable.

As for performance, first the bad news: This bow is slow, even surprisingly so. That alone caused it to tumble in the rankings. The good news is that if above all you’re after a quiet, soft-shooting compound, the Envision is your bow. It had the least amount of vibration of anything we tested, and it tied with the Prime Inline for second-quietest (the Mathews V3X was first). We shot it well, averaging 1.28-inch groups. The bottom limb has a habit of swinging out toward the target after the shot; some shooters might like that, but I personally did not. The bow also has a module system that allows for 1/4-inch draw length adjustments (most bows adjust a half inch at a time). Overall, the Envision’s draw cycle was pretty good, but previous models have been better.

7) Bear Refine EKO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjmXa_0djb3DUZ00
Bear Archery
  • Specs: 304 fps | 33” axle to axle | 6.375” brace height | 5 lb. | $999
  • Efficiency: 79.3%
  • Final Score: 80

The Refine EKO is the newest in the flagship-level Legend Series from Bear, and in my mind, a big step up from the Divergent EKO, the last model in the series that we tested back in 2020. The Refine is more efficient and scored 5 points higher overall in our test. It has a wide range of adjustability, with a module that allows draw lengths from 26.5 to 30.5 inches, and let-off amounts of 75 to 90 percent. The bow comes with two grip inserts, so you can easily swap out for the one you prefer. We were able to spend a few days hunting with this bow, and found it to handle nicely in the woods.

Still, it fell short in a number of performance categories. It was the second-slowest bow of the test, and though it was fairly quiet, it had almost two and a half times more vibration of the Elite Envision—the test’s most dead-in-the-hand bow. That created a recoil difference we could feel on the test range and seemed to affect the bow’s accuracy and forgiveness, as well. We averaged 1.5-inch groups with the Refine EKO, which ain’t bad. We just shot all the other bows better.

Comments / 2

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

West Virginia Bowhunter Tags 220-Inch Plus Ohio Buck

Jamie Ferguson's legendary non-typical November kill features a tale that is just as classic. “And this is where it kind of gets a little interesting!”. When you hear lines like that, you know you’re in for an incredible story, and the tale of the Proctorville Legend — a giant buck roaming the Lawrence County area of southern Ohio — is absolutely that. From start to finish, it’s a yarn that’s nothing short of amazing!
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

North Carolina Mountain Buck Could Be the New State Non-Typical Record

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compound Bow#Hunting Season#Hunted#Design#Ibo#Whisker Biscuit
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Tags a Massive Late-Season Buck After Hunting Him for 4 Seasons

Mark Drury says the deer he called “Forked Buck” was everywhere, and yet nowhere. “This buck was unlike any other deer I’ve hunted,” says Drury, of Drury Outdoors fame. “Collectively 8 or 9 of us on our Drury team hunted him for years, and he was so very odd, so nocturnal, we dreaded the thought of even trying to figure him out and hunting him. We considered him impossible to kill, always doing something we simply couldn’t plan for his next move or set up to have a good chance to take him.”
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Muzzleloader Hunter Scores Big on a 200-inch Bluegrass Booner

Nathan Beckham, of central Kentucky, lives to hunt deer any chance he gets. “When I was young, my dad took me hunting with him, and it was something I always enjoyed,” Beckham says. “As I grew older, my interest in deer hunting evolved. Whether I’m successful or not, I enjoy putting time aside each year to scout deer, work food plots, and check trail cameras.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Case for New, Wood-Stocked Deer Hunting Rifles

Let’s get this part out of the way first: I am not a Fudd. I own lots of rifles and shotguns with synthetic stocks, I’ve shot smart scopes, and I’ve hunted with AR-style rifles. Plus, I’m a Millennial, at least as defined by age. I know that new shooting technology is useful and has its place. But I think that those traditional, wood-stocked bolt-action rifles have their place, too.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Field & Stream

How to Find and Hunt Ducks On Moving Water

Sure, I like hunting ducks over still water as much as the next guy. I’m always ready to jump-shoot a farm pond, crouch in the cattails at the edge of a beaver swamp, or camp in a boat blind, heater and hot breakfast included. But what I really like—more love with a passion—is hunting ducks over moving water.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

First Look: Savage Arms 110 PCS Bolt-Action Pistol for Handgun Hunting

The revered riflemaker has built a pistol around its classic, factory blueprinted 110 action. Hunters should take notice. Savage Arms launched on Dec. 13 its new 110 PCS, a bolt-action pistol built around the gunmaker’s classic factory-blueprinted 110 action. As most hunters and shooters are aware, the 110 action...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Field Test: Federal Premium HammerDown Cartridges

Top-shelf components create excellent loads for lever-action rifles. To me, the lever-action rifle will always be the quintessential deer gun. Whether it’s chambered for .30-30 Win., .45-70 Govt. or even .35 Rem., a lever gun belongs in the woods come deer season. I suppose those feelings come from growing...
realtree.com

Hunting a Giant Buck in an Oklahoma Thicket

Kyle Barefield of All Things Hunting is a dedicated deer hunter. He knocks down big ones practically every year, and this season was no different. He targeted a 6 ½-year-old monster that he had on camera, and it ended up playing out in his favor. “We don’t see bucks...
OKLAHOMA STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Savage Arms 110 Magpul Hunter: First Look

Savage Arms teamed up with Magpul to create the new 110 Magpul Hunter – a top-notch hunting rifle with Savage's proven 110 Model action and Magpul's premium Hunter stock. Savage has teamed up with Magpul to pair a premium aftermarket stock with Savage’s proven 110 action. The combination mates Savage’s reputation for accuracy with Magpul’s renowned versatility to create a unique 110 that’s ideal for any shooter.
Field & Stream

Video: Muley and Whitetail Bucks Lock Antlers in Battle to the Death

It’s pretty darn rare to find on a pair of bucks with locked antlers, let alone two different species of bucks with locked antlers. But that’s exactly what a hunter in Saskatchewan stumbled upon in November 2021. The hunter, who remains anonymous, reported the incident to the local conservation officer, who quickly responded to the incident. “The rut is on strong in the Watrous area, and this mule deer and whitetail decided to tango, resulting in their antlers getting locked,” wrote the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers in a Facebook post. “Once it was safe, the [responding] officer was able to approach and saw off a portion of antler, freeing the two deer.”
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Midwestern Bowhunter Tags His Fourth Buck Over 180 Inches

Cody Skinner is a longtime deer hunter who lives in Iowa and, before this season, has already tagged three bucks over 180 inches. This year he shot yet another monster whitetail—a deer he’d been seeing since the fall of 2020. This massive buck first appeared on Skinner’s cameras...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Essential Gear for Chukar Hunting

I was out of breath, sore, and exhausted. We had been chasing chukar around the steep and rocky hills of Southern Idaho the entire morning and the look on my face proved it. We scaled a cluster of jagged rocks to reach Ceder and Summit, the two German Wirehaired pointers we were hunting over, who were starting to look birdy. I took a bad fall and scrambled to get back up when two birds erupted from the brush. I emptied both barrels and Ceder did the leg work to retrieve my chukar.
LIFESTYLE
realtree.com

29 Days of Hunting for a Monster Buck Named Chubbs

Mike Reed, co-host of Midwest Whitetail, grew up hunting in the swamps of Louisiana. He was pursuing public-land whitetails with a rifle at the age of 10, and with a bow by age 16. In his early 20s, he began making trips to the Midwest to chase public bucks there, too. He enjoyed it so much that he moved to Iowa in 2009, planted roots, and has been there ever since.
ANIMALS
louisianasportsman.com

Crossbow hunter nails monster backyard buck

This has been a typical deer season where hunters downing trophy bucks have sometimes traveled across the state to hunting leases or tracts of public land in the thousands of acres. Many have been successful as well bringing down big bucks with rocking-chair headgear. Ross Wigginton, of Ferriday, has done...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
254
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy