Daytona Beach, FL

Did Navarro Win at Daytona? Here's if the 'Cheer' Team Beat Trinity Valley at the Finale Competition

By Jason Pham
 2 days ago

Since Cheer season 2 premiered in January 2022, fans have had one question: Did Navarro win at Daytona 2021 or did their rivals, Trinity Valley, beat them in the end?

Cheer is a Netflix docuseries that follows the Navarro College Bulldogs—an award-winning cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas, led by coach Monica Aldama —and their road to the biggest cheerleading competition of the year: NCA & NDA College National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. The finale of Cheer season 1, which premiered in January 2019, saw Navarro College come in first over their rivals—the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals from Athens, Texas—with a final event score of 97.8375. Trinity Valley came in second with an event score of 97.2875. While Trinity Valley was referenced in Cheer season 1, the team, led by coach Vontae Johnson, was featured more prominently in Cheer season 2, which explained the rivalry between the two colleges, which are less than an hour away from each other.

Since Monica started as the Head Cheerleading Coach at Navarro College in 1995, she’s led the team to 14 National Cheerleaders Association Championships in the Junior College COED Division. The Navarro College Bulldogs also have five Grand National designations, an honor given to the team with the highest overall score from that year’s competition. Monica’s team also holds the record for the highest score achieved at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals.

In March 2020, Varsity Spirit announced that the 2020 NCA & NDA College National Championship, which was set to run from April 8 to April 12 of that year, had been cancelled due to the current health crisis. “As you may have seen, the CDC just announced their recommendation to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks,” the  health and safety section on Varsity Spirit’s website read. “With that recommendation, we have made the decision to not proceed as planned with scheduled events for at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season.”

In an Instagram post at the time, La’Darius Marshall , a member of Navarro College’s cheer team who was featured in Cheer season 1, confirmed that the team would be back for the 2021 championship. “This isn’t goodbye Navarro 2020 it’s see you later. Daytona you will be missed and greatly appreciated. I love everyone one of my teammates and all the love we shared. The end of my cheerleading career has come a bit early. For everyone who supported me all this way I want to say thank you and I love you,” he wrote. “I’m heartbroken for my team and coaches. Long live the bright light we all shared together and the countless fullouts we have done to get ready for this competition. I never got to say goodbye to my brothers and sisters but I know we all love each other dearly. To the rest of the world I love you guys and thank you for being our #1 supporters. We love you FIOFMU”

So…. did Navarro win at Daytona 2021 ? Read on to find out if Navarro won at Daytona 2021 or if their rivals, Trinity Valley, edged them out in the finale.

Did Navarro win at Daytona 2021?

Did Navarro win at Daytona 2021? The answer is no. The winner of the NCA & NDA College National Championship in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College division were the Trinity Valley Cardinals. The Navarro College Bulldogs came in second place. According to Varsity Spirit’ s website, Trinity Valley came in first in the finals with a raw score of 98.9667, zero deductions, and an event score of 98.2292. Navarro College had a raw score of 98.7333, 0.75 deductions, and an event score of 98.0708. Trinity Valley’s win came after Navarro College ranked first in the prelims with a raw score of 98.3333, zero deductions, and a performance score of 98.3333. Trinity Valley, for their part, ranked second in the prelims with a 97.7667 raw score, 1.75 deductions, and a performance score of 96.0167.

During the Cheer season 2 finale, Navarro College had a perfect score during the prelims, while Trinity Valley saw reductions for two mistakes: once when a male member landed on his knee in a tumble, and another when a side pyramid fell. During the finals, Trinity Valley had a perfect score, while Navarro College saw a reduction for one mistake: when a female member fell in a stunt. The Cheer season 2 finale also saw Navarro College and Trinity Valley learn of their results. When Navarro College heard that they placed second, the team burst into tears as Monica tried to give them words of encouragement. “Y’all put your chins up. Y’all had a great performance two days in a world. Y’all worked so hard. You can’t regret anything. You put the work in,” she said. “Y’all when you walk out of here, you can’t be disappointed in the work you put in. I’m telling you, we worked our tails off. We did everything we could. But we all know it’s cheerleading, so anything can happen. Be proud of the work we put in and the routine we did and hold your heads high. That’s how I expect you to act.” The finale also saw Trinity Valley learn of their win as they erupted in cheers in their hotel room. “I told you all this was 99 routine. We were three one hundredths away from a 99. Be proud of yourselves,” their coach said.

There’s the answer. Navarro College didn’t win at Daytona 2021 and were beat by Trinity Valley. The NCA & NDA College Nationals are scheduled from April 6, 2022, to April 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Time will tell if Navarro College will beat Trinity Valley at the next competition.

Full Out by Monica Aldama

Buy: ‘Full Out’ Monica Aldama $14.99+

For more about Cheer , read Monica Aldama’s 2022 memoir, Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America’s Favorite Coach . In the book, Monica, who has been referred to as the “Bill Belichick of cheerleading” by New York Magazine, shares her secret to how she built one of the most successful cheerleading programs in the country: Navarro Cheer. The memoir also includes never-before-told stories about Aldama’s life, from her divorce and remarriage with her current husband to the challenges she faced as a young mother and how she overcame it all to become the breakout star of Cheer and a finalist on Dancing With the Stars . The book also includes never-before-told, behind-the-scenes moments from cheer, as well as the cheer principles Aldama follows in her everyday life. Full Out: Lessons in life and Leadership from America’s Favorite Coach is a must-read for Cheer fans.

