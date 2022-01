SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — An Oakland man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison after being convicted in a series of armed robberies of jewelry stores in California and Arizona, federal authorities said. London Webb, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery last October. Aside from his prison sentence, Webb was ordered to pay $691,973 in restitution. A co-defendant, 33-year-old Dion Johnson II of Sacramento, was sentenced in October to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to the same charge as well as to bank robbery. A press statement from U.S. Attorney for the...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO