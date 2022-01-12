Walking Lightly

What do you think of when someone mentions the new year? Do you hope or wish that the new year will be better? When I’ve worked with counseling clients around this time of year, they usually speak of wishing or hoping for a better year. Specifically, they will say something like “I hope this year is better than last.” My response to that statement is: “Is hope enough?” You see, if we allow our lives to be governed by fate, or hope in the unpredictable, then we ourselves become victims of that fate. If we surrender control of our future to the unreliable or unknown, we feel failure when things don’t go as planned. It becomes “new year, same fear.”

EXETER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO