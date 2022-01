Back in September, the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Centre urged citizens not to use Xiaomi’s products. The reason, the Lithuanian NCSC said at the time, was that Xiaomi smartphones have “censorship capabilities”. Defense Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius said that consumers should refrain from purchasing Chinese smartphones, and throw out the ones they already have. I investigated and found evidence to suggest that the Lithuania NCSC had found Xiaomi’s ad filtering service — not a censorship list. Now the BSI (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik), the German federal cybersecurity watchdog, has said that it has found no evidence of censorship on Xiaomi’s smartphones.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO