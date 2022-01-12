King of Prussia-Based Qlik Confidentially Registers Intention to Once Again Go Public

Image via Qlik.

Qlik, the King of Prussia-based data analytics company that does business in more than 100 countries, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The analytics company, which serves more than 38,000 active customers around the world, expects to complete the public offering following the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Qlik was a publicly-traded company from January 2012 until August 2016, when it was acquired by Thoma Bravo, a private equity investment firm based in Chicago, and taken private.

Learn more about Qlik or watch the Qlik Sense product overview below.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd84bsRWSLY