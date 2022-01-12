ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Business Report: Airlines release COVID information amongst employees

By Edward Smart
Cover picture for the articleDelta is pushing the CDC to reduce quarantine time to 5 days instead of 10. United Airlines reports no COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated employees in the past eight weeks. Around...

wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: January 13th, 2022

Domino’s is giving customers fewer wings as prices surge and there’s a growing push in Congress to limit lawmakers’ ability to trade stocks. Jane King is in New York with those stories and more.
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
United Airlines CEO says that before the company’s vaccine requirement, 1 employee a week was dying of COVID

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In a letter to employees Tuesday morning, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that while approximately 3,000 United employees are currently testing positive for COVID-19, the company has registered zero deaths and zero hospitalizations from COVID over the past eight weeks.
United Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule Due to Employee COVID-19 Cases

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. Recently, the rise of COVID-19 case numbers has been affecting quite a few things in the travel industry.
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
Employees Challenge Hawaiian Airlines Vaccine Mandate

A group of Hawaiian Airlines employees has challenged the company’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, saying the company violated federal law by failing to accommodate their religious beliefs and medical conditions. The lawsuit, filed this week in federal district court in Honolulu, asks the court to order Hawaiian to stop terminating...
