ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kambosos Jr calls out Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis for huge world title fight in Australia

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynjUO_0djb2HzG00

NEW unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr has called out Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis AND Vasily Lomachenko for a tussle Down Under.

Ferocious became the main man at 135lbs last November with a thrilling decision victory over Teofimo Lopez, the biggest in the history of Australian boxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKJTX_0djb2HzG00
George Kambosos dethrone Teofimo Lopez as unified lightweight champ last November Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0IKk_0djb2HzG00
A showdown with Devin Haney is high on Kambosos' plans for his first title defence Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6VgC_0djb2HzG00
Vasiliy Lomachenko is also on Kambosos' wish list Credit: GETTY

And a title defence on home soil is in the works for the Aussie, who is hoping to share the ring with Haney, Garcia or former pound-for-pound king Lomachenko next.

He told Fox Sports Australia: “I love the Haney fight, and I love the WBC piece.

“I love the Lomachenko fight. A big name and Tank [Gervonta] Davis as well.

"Ryan Garcia has got a huge name. I want to see him back in the ring first.

“We’re sitting here negotiating, making sure they’ll come to Australia first. That’s the most important that they’ll travel down.

"I know for a fact that Haney will and Lomachenko will. So that is a big plus right away."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

According to Kambosos, his first defence of the lightweight throne is in the works for May.

He said: "[My next fight is] going to be in May. May is going to be a great time. The build-up, the name, there’s going to be the build-up.

"My entire career has been the hard road. There’s never been an easy option for me. I’ve always had to grind.

"We’ve got to really let Australia know what’s going on and how big this fight will be. This will be the biggest fight in Australian history.

"It’ll be a stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne. We’re in negotiations with both, and it’ll be very exciting."

Kambosos has opted against pursuing a tune-up fight for his first maiden defence in order to give his countrymen a real show.

He continued: "I wouldn’t be real to the crowd if I told them I’m coming back for an easy fight.

"What for? I’m coming for the big names, and we’re already in negotiations with everybody."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cIMp_0djb2HzG00
George Kambosos is champing at the bit to defend his titles on home soil Credit: Getty

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis among boxers named as ‘clean’ by World Boxing Council

Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis is named on a list by the World Boxing Council as giving a clean sample during the final two months of 2021. ‘Tank’ got tested in November and December as part of the Clean Boxing Program. Gervonta Davis got named alongside several big names on the ‘clean’ list.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Vasyl Lomachenko
Person
Devin Haney
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#Combat#Australian#Aussie#Fox Sports Australia#Wbc#Ts Cs
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
TYSON FURY
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford vs Top Rank lawsuit echoes Floyd Mayweather claims

This week, Terence Crawford launched a bitter lawsuit against Bob Arum and Top Rank that echoes similar gripes made by Floyd Mayweather. Despite having an ally in his quest, though, Crawford’s sensational allegations will take some proving in a court of law. ‘Bud’ set about tarnishing the name of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches man in groin in trailer for new Jackass movie

The trailer for the new Jackass film previews a scene in which UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches an unsuspecting man in the groin.Jackass Forever, which is released next month, is the latest instalment in the series of films known for its stunts and pranks.And one such stunt in the upcoming movie features Ngannou punching Jackass crew member Ehren McGhehey in the groin.“Francis hits harder than any heavyweight in MMA [mixed martial arts],” says Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville in the film’s trailer. “I told Ehren it was a lightweight.”Ngannou is then seen walking around a corner and into McGhehey’s...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Charles Oliveira targets fights with fellow UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed a desire to move up and down across weight classes to challenge for more titles.After a retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the lightweight belt in late 2020, Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler last May to win the vacant gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.While the Brazilian’s next fight looks likely to be a lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, Oliveira is eyeing potential clashes with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.Oliveira, who competed at featherweight before moving up to 155lbs, told MMA...
UFC
The Independent

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ‘no interest’ in training Jake Paul for MMA fight

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ruled out training Jake Paul for a mixed martial arts fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout. In his previous contest, Paul outpointed the ex-UFC welterweight champion, and the 24-year-old previously knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren.Now, Paul is seemingly targeting a move into MMA. The American released footage this week of himself practising leg kicks, having recently told UFC president Dana White that he will fight in the promotion under MMA rules if the 52-year-old increases base fighter...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

Frazer Clarke targets fights with heroes Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Frazer Clarke has revealed lofty ambitions for his professional boxing career, expressing a desire to take on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.Olympic bronze medalist Clarke signed his first pro contract in December, with his debut set to take place on the undercard of Amir Khan’s long-awaited clash with Kell Brook in February.Clarke stepped onto the podium for Great Britain in Tokyo last summer, and now the 30-year-old is making the switch from amateur to professional boxing – and from super heavyweight to heavyweight – as he draws inspiration from training partner and compatriot Joshua.Former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
302K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy