Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Millitzer
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds a golden can — or makes one — will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

There are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes: Fans can randomly find a golden Budweiser can and snap a photo, or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can . Those choosing the latter option can then wrap the image around an actual can and take a picture.

Now comes the important part. Entrants must post a picture of the can to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes.

Entries will be accepted between Jan. 10 and Feb. 20, 2022.

Anheuser-Busch will hold a random drawing to choose the winner on “or about” February 21, 2022 , according to the official rules. The winner will then be notified via direct message on social media, from which time they will have 48 hours to respond and accept the prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

WMBF

$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout. Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themanual.com

Budweiser launches NFT with a Shotgunned Beer

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind digital copies of Budweiser beer cans, you’re going to have to pay up. On Nov. 30, the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) sale, The Heritage Collection, featuring 1,936 unique Budweiser digital beer can designs. These distinct, generative art NFTs showcase iconic cans throughout the brewery’s rich history.
DRINKS
Y105

Budweiser Brings Back Golden Can Sweepstakes

Anhueser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest contest. Just like finding a golden ticket, you need to find a golden beer can. Budweiser has crammed 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States for their "LIVE LIKE A KING" contest. Everyone who finds one is eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post a picture.
FOOD & DRINKS
