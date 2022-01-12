ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Back to Zoom: Omicron weighs on investment bankers’ hustle

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Investment bankers who rushed to court clients in person after COVID-19 vaccines became available last year have been forced to cancel such gatherings at the start of 2022 as the Omicron variant rages. Bankers say the impact on dealmaking will not be as severe as 2020,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Shore News Network

Global crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global cryptocurrency funds racked up steep gains last year after most digital currencies soared in price, led by bitcoin and ether amid strong institutional interest and greater acceptance from regulators worldwide, according to BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. The BarclayHedge cryptocurrency traders index was...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Citigroup results show restructuring has its costs

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc displayed some of the financial bruises required for its current restructuring as it reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday. The bank said results were depressed by $1.1 billion in after-tax expenses for its ongoing divestitures of consumer banking businesses outside of the United States.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Investment Banking#Citigroup Inc#Investment Bankers#Deutsche Bank Ag#Omicron#Reuters#M A#The World Bank#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Shore News Network

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co that its profitability may fall below a medium-term target...
STOCKS
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
CBS News

JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon says bank won't pay its unvaccinated workers

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, who has been a staunch advocate for in-person work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this week threatened to dismiss New York-based employees who are not vaccinated. Dimon on Monday told CNBC that under the company's vaccine mandate for its New York City headquarters, unvaccinated workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy