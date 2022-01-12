ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAG Awards: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Lead Film Nominations

By Hilary Lewis and Tyler Coates
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards , with each movie earning three nominations.

The top TV nominees are Succession and Ted Lasso , which each scored five nominations.

The Power of the Dog , however, missed out on the SAG Awards ’ top category of best cast, with nominees there consisting of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard .

While three of those nominees feature three star-packed ensembles with Belfast , Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci , only three actors from those films Beflast ‘s Caitriona Balfe, and House of Gucci ‘s Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — earned individual nominations. Family dramas CODA and King Richard both earned individual acting noms for Troy Kotsur (best supporting male actor) and Will Smith (best male actor), respectively.

The best cast prize is considered SAG-AFTRA’s best picture equivalent. But, in recent years, a number of titles have won the best picture Oscar without nabbing best cast nominations, including last year’s best picture winner Nomadland and 2018 and 2019 Oscar best picture winners The Shape of Water and Green Book , respectively. The 2020 best cast winner Parasite is the latest title to take the SAG Awards’ top prize before winning the Oscars’ best picture.

In the television categories, the nominees are a mix of previous Emmy winners from 2021 ( Mare of Easttown ‘s Kate Winslet and Evan Peters; Ted Lasso ‘s Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham; and Hacks ‘ Jean Smart) and early contenders in the 2022 Emmys race, including HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus , Hulu’s comedy Only Murders in the Building and Netflix’s Squid Game , which is the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to earn a nomination for ensemble.

In addition to Squid Game, the drama ensemble nominees are The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Succession and Yellowstone . Only Murders in the Building, meanwhile, will vie for the comedy series ensemble prize alongside The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Ted Lasso .

This year’s nominations were announced on Instagram Live by Rosario Dawson ( Dopesick ) and Vanessa Hudgens ( Tick, Tick…Boom! ) on Wednesday.

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG Awards will this year air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

It was previously announced that Helen Mirren would receive the Life Achievement Award at the 28th annual ceremony.

A complete list of the 2022 SAG Awards nominees follows.

Film categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast — Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan
Coda — Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo
Don’t Look Up — Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo Dicaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep
House of Gucci — Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Pacino
King Richard — Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix: Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TV categories:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale — Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley
The Morning Show — Jennifer Aniston, Shari Belafonte, Eli Bildner, Nestor Carbonell, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Amber Friendly, Janina Gavankar, Valeria Golino, Tara Karsian, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Joe Marinelli, Michelle Meredith, Ruairi O’Connor,Joe Pacheco, Karen Pittman, Victoria Tate, Desean K. Terry, Reese Witherspoon
Squid Game — Heo Sung-Tae, Jun Young-Soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Kim Joo-Ryoung, Lee Byung-Hun, Lee Jung-Jae, Oh Young-Soo, Park Hae-Soo, Anupam Tripathi, Wi Ha-Jun
Succession — Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Dominczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, Zoë Winters
Yellowstone — Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith, Jefferson White

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great — Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield
Hacks — Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Chris McDonald, Jean Smart, Megan Stalter
The Kominsky Method — Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh Lathrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, Kathleen Turner
Only Murders in the Building — Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, Martin Short
Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Sandra Oh (The Chair)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game

