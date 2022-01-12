ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears 'happy' over end of sister's conservatorship

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzmBV_0djb1CXQ00

Jamie Lynn Spears says she was “happy” when a judge ended sister Britney Spears’s controversial conservatorship.

“When it was put into place I was [a] 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby. So I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that,” the now 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star told Juju Chang of her sister’s conservatorship in an interview Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

A Los Angeles court ended Spears’s 13-year conservatorship — which the “Toxic” singer had blasted as “abusive” — last year. The conservatorship, previously controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, had been in place since 2008 following the performer’s public mental health struggles.

In her ABC interview, Jamie Lynn Spears defended her role in the legal arrangement, saying her famous sister asked her to ensure that her two young sons “got what they needed.”

“Once I realized that, you know what, she's in a conservatorship, I felt like I just didn't want to be part of [it] until maybe she was out of the conservatorship. So there was no like me overseeing funds or something like that. And if that was, it was a misunderstanding. But either way I took no steps to be part of it.”

“I did take the steps to help,” she insisted, “but how many times can I take the steps without — you know, she has to walk through the door.”

“I've always been my sister’s biggest supporter. So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so — went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it's going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Without calling out her sister specifically, Britney Spears, 40, slammed her relatives during a June court hearing, telling the judge, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

The Grammy Award-winner also seemingly mocked the release of her sister’s book, “Things I Should Have Said,” upon an announcement about its release last year.

"I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … 'Shit, I really don’t know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think,' " she wrote on Instagram.

Promoting the book in her “Good Morning America” interview, Jamie Lynn Spears said with tears in her eyes, “The love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her, and done what's right by her. She knows that — so I don't know why we're in this position right now.”

