California DMV to review Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' and other technology to determine software's future use

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco - California's Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new review into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" and other driver-assistance software as it seeks...

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
Why Tesla Is Recalling Half a Million Electric Vehicles

Tesla is making headlines yet again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has uncovered two more dangerous deficiencies in two different Tesla electric vehicles: the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model S. We've got the details. Is your own Tesla car included in this recall?. Tesla Model S and...
BMW's Crazy New Steering Wheel Makes Tesla Yoke Look Normal

There has been no shortage of strange steering wheel designs, and that's just in the last year alone. Before that, there have been many strange steering wheels since the car was invented, but the recent prospect of autonomous driving has prompted a number of manufacturers to reinvent something that already has a perfect design. We've seen Tesla bring the yoke to market, but General Motors has something even stranger while Hyundai simply added a screen to its latest invention. BMW's latest take on the steering wheel is just as controversial, once again begging the question of why something that is literally ideal in its current form needs any fresh takes on its design.
Elon Musk Makes Another Impossible Tesla Promise For 2022

When it comes to bold claims about future products, no one tops Tesla's CEO. Elon Musk is the master of promising that groundbreaking technology is "coming soon," but Tesla has missed its fair share of these deadlines. A few examples include autonomous cars coming in two years (promised in 2016), one million robotaxis on the road (promised by 2020), and countless delayed vehicle launches like the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck.
2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
How Did Tesla Overcome 'Chip Shortage' While Rivals Struggled

The automotive industry, among most global industries these days, has been up against supply shortages that have made it next to impossible to meet production and delivery goals. Meanwhile, Tesla has been breaking records every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tesla produced nearly 306,000 electric cars and delivered...
Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
Rivian Facing Problems Like Never Before

The first examples of the Rivian R1T truck have been delivered and more continue to roll off the assembly line. Word has it a very limited number of R1S SUVs have also begun to reach customers but full-scale production is still some time away. Rivian is also using immense time and energy to prepare the all-electric delivery van for its chief investor Amazon. The e-commerce giant placed a 100,000-vehicle order (due by the end of the decade) and the first 10,000 units were due early last month. Unfortunately, Rivian is now experiencing some early growing pains.
Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
