Elements in the periodic table can take up multiple forms. Carbon, for example, exists as diamond or graphite depending on the environmental conditions at the time of formation. Crystal structures that have been formed in ultra-high-pressure environments are particularly important as they provide clues to the formation of planets. However, recreating such environments in a laboratory is difficult, and materials scientists often rely on simulation predictions to identify the existence of such structures.

CHEMISTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO