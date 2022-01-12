ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Arts E-News – January 2022

Milford LIVE News
The January 2022 issue of Arts E-News features the announcement of the 2022 Individual Artist Fellowships Awardees and the opening of the FY2023 grant applications for all Division grants with a March 1, 2022 deadline. The Division also welcomes Kathleen Dinsmore back as she returns to the role of Program Officer, Organization Support. On the Mezzanine highlights the three upcoming artists who will hold exhibitions in the gallery beginning in February. The Arts Spotlight section features Division grantee Cityfest, Inc. and its program Clifford Brown Year-Round. There is also information regarding funding opportunities and arts-related competitions.

