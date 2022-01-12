ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

2022 Annual Polar Bear Plunge draws first-time divers at The Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center

By Sara Gladney
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Wellness & Aquatic Center held its annual Polar Bear Plunge Saturday morning, Jan. 8. The event allows anyone willing to jump into the outside pool in frigid temperatures to be entered for a chance to win a 12-month family membership to the center.

There were several first-time divers as well as some who had taken the plunge multiple times before. The day was sunny but chilly, with the temperature at about 45 degrees at 10:00 a.m. After the countdown, most participants jumped in the water quickly and hurried out just as quickly. Only a few lingered, trying to get comfortable in the icy water. Everyone was advised to wait 10 minutes to warm up slowly before getting into the hot tubs so as not to shock anyone’s system by changing temperature too drastically. The Polar Bear mascot was available for pictures with kids after they took the Plunge.

Sara Gladney for The Cullman Tribune

All participants were asked to sign waivers and release forms the morning of the event. Aquatics admissions were also free until 11:00 a.m. that morning.

The CWAC offers a broad variety of group classes, equipment, free weights, machine weights, indoor competition pool, an indoor rubberized walking track and more. The facility also offers childcare, and the indoor pool is available for rent after hours.

To learn more about CWAC and their offered services, visit their website https://cullmanwellness.com/ .

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

