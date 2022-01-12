ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, others can still make Hall of Fame if they fall short in last year on ballot

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the 10th and final voting cycle on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot for a trio of controversial Hall of Fame candidates who have gotten pretty close to induction, trickling down to a fourth who hasn't. As things are currently tracking, it looks like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and...

www.cbssports.com

blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants’ Alex Wood: Put Barry Bonds in the Hall of Fame, and Buster Posey, too

With the baseball Hall of Fame results looming this month, and the possibility yet again that no players were voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Giants starter Alex Wood has some thoughts. Wood took to Twitter to express his support for longtime Giants left fielder Barry...
MLB
theScore

How baseball Hall of Fame voting trends are evolving

This year's Baseball Hall of Fame vote figures to be one of the more interesting ones when results are revealed Jan. 25. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Sammy Sosa, superstars whose careers were tainted by suspicions of performance-enhancing drug use, are in their 10th and final year of consideration by voters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Bonds' and Clemens' candidacies are gaining traction.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Longtime Yankees foe announces his retirement

The New York Yankees – Boston Red Sox rivalry was at his best during the 2000s. Most fans would tell you that’s true, as it included some tense postseason series and World Series for each team. One of the Red Sox’s postseason heroes is hanging his cleats and...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: Joey Votto

The Yankees are in need of several players, and one of the additions needed is at first base. Barring a change in heart from last season, it seems like the Yankees prefer to not move forward with Luke Voit as the everyday first baseman and instead use that position to meet their needs of a lefty bat and solid infield defender. The potential reunion with Anthony Rizzo is probably the most likely situation. Then of course, there’s the player everybody dreams about, Matt Olson of the A’s. That’s far less likely than the Rizzo return.
MLB
FanSided

San Francisco Giants: The Jeff Kent only Hall of Fame ballot returns

Imagine taking a look at the MLB Hall of Fame ballot. Those 30 hopeful names are staring back as you debate the merits of each candidate. Then you check the box next to one of those names – former San Francisco Giants second baseman Jeff Kent – and consider your duty to be done. Seems a bit far-fetched, right?
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
CBS Boston

Jon Lester Believes David Ortiz Should Make Hall Of Fame On First Ballot: ‘I Hope He Gets What He Deserves’

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about anyone who shared a clubhouse with David Ortiz would argue that Big Papi was and is a legend of the game, one who deserves immediate enshrinement in Cooperstown. Jon Lester is certainly among that group. The recently retired left-hander spent the first nine years of his big league career as a teammate of Ortiz. Lester was a minor leaguer in the Red Sox organization in 2004 when Ortiz became a part of Boston and baseball history, and he was a part of the team when the Red Sox won World Series in 2007 and 2013. Speaking with...
MLB

