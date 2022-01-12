ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Boiler bowlers strike early to take 2nd in Taylorville Invite

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMfiD_0djaz3ie00

Kewanee bowlers finished second at the 2022 Taylorville Bowling Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, at The Olde Bowl, Taylorville.

“The varsity came out swinging at the beginning of the meet as they led the house after the first round,” coach Marland Rachel said. Although the girls slipped to third during the second round, they bumped up to second in the next round and stayed there.

“The girls played well as a team with a total pinfall of 4507 pins,” Rachel said. “There were individual accolades as well.

Of the 15 highest single games, Boiler girls rolled six. Aspen Schwickerath had three — second (233), 10th (198) and 11th (193). Kristina Armstrong was sixth overall (211) with her first 200 game of the year. Mya Mirocha was 13th (192) and 15th (181).

The Kewanee girls have five of the top 11 three-game series. Schwickerath had the fourth (556) and fifth (553) highest overall, while Armstrong was sixth (523). Mirocha was seventh (504) and 11th (485).

High six-game series belonged to Schwickerath, second overall with 1109; Mirocha, fourth, 989; Armstrong, eighth, 903, and Teralynn Whitcher, 13th, 780.

Completing the scoring, Talyssa Closen rolled a 726.

Schwickerath bowled back-to-back 500 series in the first round (553) and second round (556). Her sixth game was a 200 game (233) that was the highest for the team.

Vandalia placed first with 4585; Kewanee, second, 4507; Pana 1, third, 4091; Bloomington, fourth, 3406; Pana 2, fifth, 3162; Chatham White, sixth, 2172, and Chatham Red, seventh, 1617.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewanee, IL
Sports
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Taylorville, IL
City
Pana, IL
Taylorville, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowlers#Bowling#Boiler#Pana 1#Pana 2
The Associated Press

Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies’ initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

116
Followers
120
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy