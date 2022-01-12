Boiler bowlers strike early to take 2nd in Taylorville Invite

Kewanee bowlers finished second at the 2022 Taylorville Bowling Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, at The Olde Bowl, Taylorville.

“The varsity came out swinging at the beginning of the meet as they led the house after the first round,” coach Marland Rachel said. Although the girls slipped to third during the second round, they bumped up to second in the next round and stayed there.

“The girls played well as a team with a total pinfall of 4507 pins,” Rachel said. “There were individual accolades as well.

Of the 15 highest single games, Boiler girls rolled six. Aspen Schwickerath had three — second (233), 10th (198) and 11th (193). Kristina Armstrong was sixth overall (211) with her first 200 game of the year. Mya Mirocha was 13th (192) and 15th (181).

The Kewanee girls have five of the top 11 three-game series. Schwickerath had the fourth (556) and fifth (553) highest overall, while Armstrong was sixth (523). Mirocha was seventh (504) and 11th (485).

High six-game series belonged to Schwickerath, second overall with 1109; Mirocha, fourth, 989; Armstrong, eighth, 903, and Teralynn Whitcher, 13th, 780.

Completing the scoring, Talyssa Closen rolled a 726.

Schwickerath bowled back-to-back 500 series in the first round (553) and second round (556). Her sixth game was a 200 game (233) that was the highest for the team.

Vandalia placed first with 4585; Kewanee, second, 4507; Pana 1, third, 4091; Bloomington, fourth, 3406; Pana 2, fifth, 3162; Chatham White, sixth, 2172, and Chatham Red, seventh, 1617.