Industry Veterans Katie Long and Amit Nigam Join Beachfront To Accelerate Company Growth and Innovation Across all Mediums of Television including CTV, VOD, and Linear. Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO