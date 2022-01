Built In names EPAM one of the ‘Best Large Places to Work’ in New York City and San Francisco. Built In today announced that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards for the large company category in New York City and San Francisco. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

