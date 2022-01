Do you ever wake up in the morning wishing breakfast was already made? With overnight oats, it can be! All it takes are a few quick, simple steps the night before and you can have a grab-and-go breakfast ready every morning without hassle. Overnight oats are not only hearty and healthy but they are extremely versatile. With so many different fillings, toppings, and mixes, this overnight delight easily becomes a staple in the household.

