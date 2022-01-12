ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Permafrost thaw threatens half of Arctic infrastructure

Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThawing permafrost could put as much as 50...

morganton.com

Related
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tiger sharks expanding range and could increasingly encounter humans as oceans warm due to climate crisis

Warming oceans due to the climate crisis are having a significant impact on the migratory patterns of tiger sharks, allowing the apex predator to expand its range, but also exposing them to new risks, a new study has warned.Research by scientists at the University of Miami has found both the location and timing of tiger shark migrations have changed as the world’s seas have warmed, increasingly moving them out of protected areas outside of protected areas, where they are more vulnerable to commercial fishing.The tiger shark is the largest of the predatory sharks, with adults occasionally exceeding 7.5 metres (24.6...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Climate crisis forcing polar bears from Alaska to Russia

Climate change is forcing polar bears to ditch Alaska for Russia, according to American scientists.The animals are seeking out new homes and hunting grounds because of melting sea ice, reports the Telegraph.The number of bears in the Southern Beaufort Sea – an outlying sea of the Arctic Ocean situated north of Canada and Alaska – dropped from 1,500 to 900 between 2000 and 2010 according to the Alaska Science Center of the US Geological Survey.Meanwhile Russia’s Wrangel Island in the neighbouring Chukchi sea – where food is abundant – has seen a record 747 bears in 2020, up from 589...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Arctic#Permafrost#Thaw
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Warming permafrost puts key Arctic pipelines, roads at 'high risk,' study says

The warming of the Arctic's frozen grounds has already inflicted a range of calamities on its hardy residents: paved roads that look like ribbons fluttering in a breeze; concrete buildings warped into a cockeyed latticework of cracks. Broken pipelines. Landslides. Sudden sinkholes. Drained lakes. In coming decades, the shifting terrain...
ALASKA STATE
sciencealert.com

Thawing Permafrost Is Poised to Unleash Havoc in The Arctic, Scientists Warn

Thawing Arctic permafrost laden with billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases not only threatens the region's critical infrastructure but life across the planet, according to a comprehensive scientific review. Nearly 70 percent of the roads, pipelines, cities, and industry – mostly in Russia – built on the region's softening ground...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Thaw of permafrost has vast impact on built environment

Permafrost has a central role in the sustainable development of the Arctic region. The thaw of permafrost is set to damage buildings and roads, leading to tens of billions of euros in additional costs in the near future, according to an international review coordinated by Finnish geographers. Permafrost exists extensively...
CONSTRUCTION
Phys.org

Permafrost researchers analyze the drivers of rapidly changing Arctic coasts

Arctic coasts are characterized by sea ice, permafrost and ground ice. This makes them particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which is already accelerating rapid coastal erosion. The increasing warming is affecting coast stability, sediments, carbon storage, and nutrient mobilization. Understanding the correlation of these changes is essential to improve forecasts and adaptation strategies for Arctic coasts. In a special issue of the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute describe the sensitivity of Arctic coasts to climate change and the challenges for humans and nature.
EARTH SCIENCE
Mic

Wildfires are causing sinkholes in the Arctic

Need a reminder that what we do has consequences far beyond our intentions? Here’s a good one, highlighted by Mother Jones: Wildfires, made more common by our planet’s warming temperatures, are creating sinkholes in the Arctic. Making matters worse, these sinkholes hold centuries’ worth of carbon, which is released into the atmosphere and exacerbates the conditions in a destructive feedback loop.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Unexpected Lifeforms Found Deep Beneath Antarctica's Ice Shelves

Deep below the ice shelves of Antarctica, an abundance of new and unexpected lifeforms has been discovered. They may not be big and they may not be pretty, but the surprising discovery is teaching scientists how life can persist in one of the most obscure environments on Earth. As reported...
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
Discover Mag

Arctic Lightning Linked to Climate Change

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "Lightning Strikes in the Arctic." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. In the frozen Arctic, lightning has long been shockingly rare. Typically, it’s a warm weather phenomenon — a steamy summer is the perfect breeding ground for the electric charge released during a bolt of lightning and a clap of thunder. Researchers now recognize lightning as another tool to understand our warming planet, as new data reveals that strikes in the Arctic have skyrocketed in the past decade.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Digital soil mapping in Tibetan Plateau permafrost regions

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â page 3 (2022)Cite this article. Permafrost regions store a large amount soil organic carbon (SOC) and soil total nitrogen (STN), and the decomposition of these carbon and nitrogen pools can release greenhouse gases that further accelerate anthropogenic climate change. The spatial distributions of SOC and STN stocks in permafrost regions are important parameters for Earth system models, which help to constrain soil biogeochemical cycles in terrestrial ecosystems. However, such data are still relatively scarce and uncertain for theÂ Tibetan Plateau, as traditional field mapping methods cannot accurately characterize their continuously changing nature.
EARTH SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica

When you think of Antarctica, the first thing that comes to mind is most likely that it’s a frozen wasteland. Sure, there is some life in the Antarctic world. But for the most part, the land is mostly made up of a below-freezing environment. Now, though, scientists have uncovered new life underneath the ice shelf. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Life thrives under the ice shelf in Antarctica According to a new study, scientists have discovered more marine life than previously expected under the Antarctic ice shelf. The study was published this...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Identify a Previously Unknown Type of Storm, Called an 'Atmospheric Lake'

A new type of weather condition has been observed, existing primarily in one particular part of the world: compact, slow-moving, moisture-rich pools. Researchers are calling these 'atmospheric lakes'. This unique type of storm occurs over the western Indian Ocean and moves towards Africa. Unlike most storms – created by a vortex – the lakes are produced by water vapor concentrations that are dense enough to produce rain. These atmospheric lakes are similar to atmospheric rivers, narrow bands of dense moisture. However, the new type of meteorological phenomenon is smaller, slower moving, and detaches itself from the weather system that creates it. Atmospheric lakes...
ENVIRONMENT

