Taboola Renews Long-term Contract with Siamsport.co.th, Marking a 10-Year Partnership in Driving Recommendations and Revenue, Now Expanding to E-commerce

GoFormz and Acumatica customers can now leverage a direct integration between their GoFormz digital forms and Acumatica records. GoFormz, the leading mobile forms and data capture platform today announced it has launched an integration with Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. With this integration, users can attach a form completed in GoFormz to an object within Acumatica, as well as map specific form data to Acumatica fields. GoFormz digital forms and workflow automations can also be used to review and approve forms before they are synced with Acumatica. The integration is listed on the Acumatica Marketplace.

