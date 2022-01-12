ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taboola Renews Long-term Contract with Siamsport.co.th, Marking a 10-Year Partnership in Driving Recommendations and Revenue, Now Expanding to E-commerce

Cover picture for the articleTaboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a renewal of its long-term partnership with Siamsport.co.th, Thailand’s largest sports website, which receives 8 million readers per month, under Siam Sports Syndicate Public Company Limited. The deal marks a decade...

LXRandCo revenue up 60% as e-commerce growth continues: Prelim

LXRandCo (OTC:GGBBF) reports 60% Y/Y growth in revenue to C$2.1M during the month of December 2021. It included e-commerce revenue of C$1M, up 29% Y/Y. For last 12 months, total revenue reached C$18.1M (+31% Y/Y) with e-commerce revenue of C$10.4M (+137% Y/Y). Earlier, LXRandCo reports Q3 results.
DeepTarget Celebrates Another Successful Year of New Customers, Partnerships, Alliances, Industry Recognitions and Technology Development in 2021

Patented DeepTarget DXP Delivers 3+ Billion Impressions & 80,000+ Cross-Sells in 2021. DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for banks and credit unions, shared new business developments, organizational accomplishments and growth milestones over the past year. Most notably, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform™ (DXP) delivered 3.3 billion impressions in aggregate in 2021, driving over a million engagements and resulting in over 80,000 new cross-sell products and millions of revenue dollars for its credit union and bank customers.
Beachfront Announces Two Strategic Additions To Its Management Team

Industry Veterans Katie Long and Amit Nigam Join Beachfront To Accelerate Company Growth and Innovation Across all Mediums of Television including CTV, VOD, and Linear. Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.
OpSec Introduces Greg Sim, VP Strategic Accounts and Partnerships

OpSec Security, the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is today announcing the appointment of Greg Sim as Vice President, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships in the North American Sports Licensing, Apparel, and Footwear markets. OpSec works with some of the world’s most recognized and valuable...
Mode Adds Proven Industry Leaders to its Executive Management Team

Prepares to Scale Quickly in Order to Meet Accelerating Demand for Analytics Tools on Top of the Modern Data Stack. Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and Interactive Data Science, today announced five key additions to its senior management team in order to keep pace with the growing momentum of the business: Gaurav Rewari has joined as Chief Executive Officer, John Hyun as Chief Financial Officer, Srikant Gokulnatha as Senior Vice President of Operations, Dan Quine as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, and Emily Ritter as Vice President of Marketing.
BedRock Systems Appoints Josh Dobies to Lead Product Management and Marketing

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced the hiring of Josh Dobies as VP of Products. An accomplished product leader, evangelist, and go-to-market executive, Dobies will drive product definition and go-to-market strategy for BedRock Systems. “Josh brings to...
Logiq Restructures Management Team

With 2020-2021 Strategic Initiatives Successfully Achieved, Company Pivoting to Customer Acquisition and M&A. Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, today announced a restructuring of the Company’s senior management team to better execute on its previously announced strategic direction. The changes are effective immediately and are as follows:
EarlyBirds Helping Organisations Seize Opportunities and Overcome Challenges with 4th Industrial Revolution Innovations

EarlyBirds operates a business to business (B2B) open ecosystem that provides a way for innovators (startups, scaleups and mature), early adopter organisations and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate in speeding up technology advancement, wants to point out that organisations are able to seize opportunities and overcome challenges offered by 4th Industrial Revolution innovations. For businesses this represents the convergence of cloud computing, mobile devices, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, virtual and augmented reality and 3D printing into a wide array of new services, products and industries.
Box Announces New Capabilities and Integrations for Box Sign to Digitize Agreements in the Content Cloud

Introduces Workflow Automation Features, Developer Tools, and New Integrations. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced new and enhanced capabilities, integrations, and developer tools for its native e-signature product, Box Sign. These new capabilities include workflow features that automate processes once a document has been executed and APIs that power e-signatures in third-party and custom applications. Box also announced new and deepened integrations with UiPath and SIGNiX. With these new capabilities, Box Sign can now power even more advanced signature-based processes, helping customers move more of their transactions to the cloud.
VideoMonster Goes Global With Perfect Localization

A Seoul-based video-tech startup VideoMonster (CEO: Paul Chun) advances into the global market. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bernadette Butler, CEO and Co-Founder at StoryTap. “We work to provide solutions tailored to specific demands, which is the key to VideoMonster’s business model”. VideoMonster is an online short-form videomaking...
Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast’s Account Advisor Powered by Ignite Sales

Account Advisor enables Essential FCU to provide a deeper, consistent, and differentiated member experience. Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale, announced that Essential Federal Credit Union (FCU) has selected Vericast’s Account Advisor solution powered by Ignite Sales’ guided conversation technology.
Ricoh’s Latest AI-Powered Service Digitizes Information and Delivers Actionable Analytics to Workers in Any Location

RICOH Capture & Conversion Services leverages advanced technologies and human-in-the-loop processes to rapidly address needs of today’s data-driven organizations. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, an advanced AI-powered solution that intelligently captures, digitizes and stores information, making it securely and efficiently accessible, searchable and useable to workers from anywhere, at any time. This latest integrated service, built within Ricoh’s Digital Services Center, gives teams access to actionable analytics that will enhance end user experiences – both for workers and customers. With it, they can more accurately act on information that will empower the acceleration of the digitization process most effectively.
GoFormz Launches Digital Forms Solution on Acumatica Marketplace

GoFormz and Acumatica customers can now leverage a direct integration between their GoFormz digital forms and Acumatica records. GoFormz, the leading mobile forms and data capture platform today announced it has launched an integration with Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. With this integration, users can attach a form completed in GoFormz to an object within Acumatica, as well as map specific form data to Acumatica fields. GoFormz digital forms and workflow automations can also be used to review and approve forms before they are synced with Acumatica. The integration is listed on the Acumatica Marketplace.
FTAG Ventures Lead S$6 Million round for Leading Livestreaming Solutions Provider BeLive Technology

FTAG Ventures has led a bridge funding round for a company that wants to reshape livestreaming through deep learning AI integration and advanced analytics capabilities. The venture builder spearheaded a S$6 million bridge funding round for BeLive Technology, a Singapore-based company aiming to expand its presence globally by establishing partnerships with e-commerce giants, apps and brands.
NextPlay Technologies Reports Fiscal Q3 2022 Record Revenue of $4.2 Million, up 59% Sequentially; Gross Margin Increases to 53.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021. Fiscal Q3 Financial Highlights. ● Achieved record quarterly revenue of $4.2 million, +59% from the previous quarter. This compares very...
Frost & Sullivan selects KPIT for the 2021 Global OTA & Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

KPIT Remote Software Management Platform provides cloud-to-chip next-gen OTA update solutions & services with extensive deployment experience across segments. Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Marketing Technology News: Atari...
Unprecedented Surge in New Businesses Leads to Unique DIY Marketing Book

Lori Berson, principal of BersonDeanStevens, Inc., a strategic marketing agency specializing in revenue-generating solutions and marketing technologies today announced the release of her new book, Ready-Made Marketing – Tactics and Templates for Business Owners, Business Professionals and Independent Contractors. Berson explains, “The book takes the guesswork out of marketing....
Corporate World’s Embrace of ESG Yields Strong 2021 for Benchmark Digital Partners, Promises Continued Growth in 2022

2021 Marked by New Subscribers, Expanded Solution Offerings, and Successful Global Market Entries. Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), enters 2022 with new momentum following a strong 2021. Benchmark attributes the momentum to business executives and investment funds around the world prioritizing transparent, measurable, and responsible corporate citizenship and sustainability.
Acosta Offers a New Perspective on CPG Industry Trends to Watch in 2022

Company leadership expects sustained interest in eCommerce and increased reliance on automation to boost efficiency amid operational challenges. It has been nearly two years since the onset of COVID-19 and experts from Acosta — a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry — are sharing a fresh perspective on the CPG outlook for 2022. Top predictions include a sustained preference for at-home dining, continuous changes to the in-store shopping experience, accelerated dining-out trends, retail innovations to support eCommerce, and ongoing operational challenges as the pandemic continues to evolve.
Goodera Announces a New App to Enable Social Impact on Video Meetings

Distributed teams can together contribute to a social cause in under fifteen minutes. Goodera, the leader in virtual volunteering experiences for employees, announced its new app to enable distributed teams to create social impact on video meetings. The app, Karma by Goodera, is now available on the Zoom App Marketplace from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
