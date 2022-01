Prepares to Scale Quickly in Order to Meet Accelerating Demand for Analytics Tools on Top of the Modern Data Stack. Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and Interactive Data Science, today announced five key additions to its senior management team in order to keep pace with the growing momentum of the business: Gaurav Rewari has joined as Chief Executive Officer, John Hyun as Chief Financial Officer, Srikant Gokulnatha as Senior Vice President of Operations, Dan Quine as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, and Emily Ritter as Vice President of Marketing.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO