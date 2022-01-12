Mexico reports record number of daily cases

LA PAZ, Mexico — COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and...
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil reported 35,826 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of infections since September, and 128 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,386,930 cases since the pandemic began, while the...
MEXICO CITY -- Mexico’s health safety council has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine. The council said Wednesday that it has sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective. The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government will acquire or administer...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain.
Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza.
However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated."
In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A major health care provider in Arizona will allow employees who are experiencing mild Covid-19 symptoms or are asymptomatic to keep working at its hospitals and facilities. Dignity Health officials said they have enacted the “third tier” of the federal guidelines for health care workers...
Florida's 58,013 new daily coronavirus cases shattered the state record for residents one day after breaking the mark with an updated 52,995 and were part of a weekly climb of 255,814. Hospitalizations rose to 4,433, the highest in 2 1/2 months, but deaths rose by only 133 in one week.
Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he tested positive for COVID-19. President López Obrador made this announcement through his Twitter, where he said he has mild symptoms. The country of Mexico reports of having over 4,000,000 Coronavirus cases and a little...
MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier, the head of the country's commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to 2019, the 131,448 applications mark...
Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, figures show.The number was down by nearly 10,000 on the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics.This was down on the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.More follows
SANTIAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chile will begin offering a fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine next week to immunocompromised citizens, the government said on Thursday, the first country in Latin America and one of the first in the world to offer the extra dose. "Starting next Monday, January 10,...
Federal seizures of fentanyl and meth are soaring in Mexico as cartels have begun churning out increased quantities of the deadly synthetic drugs while also importing it from China. According to seizure figures issued Monday by Mexico’s Defense Department, seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl soared 525% in the first...
The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico - The trouble began, as it often does here, when tourists asked the hotel staff to help them buy cocaine. It's a common enough request across Mexico's Mayan Riviera that the employees of the Hyatt Ziva knew how to accommodate their clientele. They called a few local drug dealers, according to security officials who investigated the incident.
