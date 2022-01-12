ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to...

