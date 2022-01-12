ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham police: Officers fatally shoot man attacking gas station clerk

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Durham officer-involved shooting (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. — Officers shot and killed a person attacking a gas station clerk early Wednesday, the Durham Police Department told WTVD.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said officers were called to a Circle K at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Highway 54, near the entrance ramp onto Interstate 40, around 3 a.m. for a report of a suicide in progress and found the front door locked.

Andrews told WTVD that once officers forced their way in, they found a man attacking the store clerk with a sharp object and fired shots, striking and killing the suspect. The clerk was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and officers had minor injuries that were treated at the scene, she said.

Officers were also hurt during the incident but were treated at the scene without serious injuries.

Andrews said it is unclear how many shots were fired or where the suspect was shot. The name of the attacker has not yet been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

