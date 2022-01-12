ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sion Mills: Three men in hospital after serious assault

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been taken to hospital following a serious assault in Sion Mills, County Tyrone. One of the suspects involved in the attack is believed to have been armed with a knife, police said. They received a report of an...

www.bbc.com

