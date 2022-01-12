Sion Mills: Three men in hospital after serious assault

Laurel, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Jeremy L. Showell, 35, of Laurel, on felony criminal charges after he resisted arrest and assaulted three troopers. On January 5, 2022, at approximately 8:05 p.m., troopers responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the 28000 block of Seaford Rd. Troopers were advised Jeremy Showell was acting disorderly in the home and had an active warrant from Laurel Police Department for shoplifting. Upon arrival, troopers located Showell in the backyard. He was advised he was under arrest, but he failed to comply with commands to place his hands behind his back. He was again directed to put his hands behind his back, at which time he appeared to comply. As the trooper attempted to place Showell in handcuffs, he punched the trooper in the face with a closed fist, causing a minor injury before he fled on foot from officers. Showell failed to comply with commands to stop running, and the trooper deployed his divisionally issued taser, which was ineffective. Troopers again attempted to take Showell into custody, at which time Showell punched another trooper in the face with a closed fist, causing minor injuries. Again, attempts to get Showell to comply were unsuccessful, and he continued to resist arrest. Troopers continued to try and take Showell into custody when he punched the third trooper in the head with a closed fist, causing minor injuries. The three troopers were then able to take Showell into custody. The troopers did not require medical attention for their injuries. All three troopers are currently assigned to Delaware State Police Troop 5 located in Bridgeville, DE.

LAUREL, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO