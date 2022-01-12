Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

Former White House press secretary and current Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany appeared virtually before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday, according to CNN. McEnany, who was both then-President Donald Trump’s spokesperson and a senior advisor to Trump’s campaign during the 2020 election, was subpoenaed in November. The committee’s subpoena expressed interest in McEnany’s public remarks pushing Trump’s election lies following President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, stating that her comments contributed to the election denialism that fueled the insurrection. McEnany did not appear on Wednesday's broadcast of Fox News’ Outnumbered, the midday opinion show she co-hosts. She’s not the only Fox News personality that’s become ensnared in the Jan. 6 probe: the committee has also called on host Sean Hannity to cooperate, citing his many texts with the Trump White House related to the riots and the ex-president’s plans to overturn the election.

