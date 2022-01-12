ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A vision to feed 50 children in NC has bloomed into an operation helping 17,000, with no intention of stopping there

By Cambridge Cunningham
 2 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Books, clothing and food are just a small part of what Backpack Beginnings distributes to the community.

Parker White, the founder and executive director of Backpack Beginnings, explains that they provide hygiene products, school supplies, diapers and so much more.

This is all from a vision that White had 12 years ago to feed 50 kids in need at Wiley Elementary School, with backpacks filled with food to last them the weekend.

Turns out…she wasn’t thinking big enough!

Her organization is the go-to place for families in need over a decade later.

“We’re happy to help any families that are struggling, right now. If they are struggling to provide food for their children on a daily basis, if they’re struggling to pay for new clothing for their kids, or for school supplies they need, we want to help them out,” White says.

Backpack Beginnings makes it happen with partner agencies. Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, this non-profit is moving from a 9000 square foot facility to a 29000 square foot warehouse.

And that’s not even all of it!

“We’re going to be able to host and create this family market for families to come and shop for free for items that we distribute and the money will allow us to hire new staff, to purchase a box truck, to really expand our programming and help the needs of the families in the area,” White explained.

Backpack Beginnings currently serves 17,000 children, but Parker White has no intention of stopping there.

