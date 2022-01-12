Wanted: Daytime Sitter / Tutor

Star Heights Recreation Center is set to offer tutoring and homework help for students struggling with their schoolwork and those just needing basic help. There will be tutors at the center Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. through May 20. Space is limited, and tutors are hired specifically to assist students with schoolwork.
Volunteers from the community are needed to serve as tutors in an upcoming tutoring program for Perry Public Schools students, grades 1st-6th. Tutors will assist students on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Perry. The tutoring program will run Jan. 20 through May 5, with the exception of Feb. 24 for Parent/Teacher conferences and also no tutoring during…
The free after-school tutoring program is a strategy or solution where students who need extra help can go to the library and get help from certified core class teachers. The program is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2-4 pm with a late bus provided. The goal of the program is for students to receive the extra help they need.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been concerns that kids could be deeply impacted by all of the changes in their mental health, social lives, and education. It does appear some kids have fallen behind in school. A pandemic-inspired partnership between Duluth Public Schools and the College of St. Scholastica to...
The Community Learning Workshop has a reputation for aiding the community by offering tutoring services and experiences that enrich people's lives. The workshop also enhances the lives of the students who serve as tutors by giving them real-world job experience even if they aren't education majors. Included in the picture are the founders of the Community Learning Workshop, Dr. Rich Lane (front, far left) and Dr. Leah Chambers (front, far right).
The mission of the Chagrin Falls Middle School Students of the Month is to acknowledge and reward students for exemplary performance. The students depict Tiger Techniques: Think, Integrity, Grit, Effort and Responsibility. Each month, the seventh and eighth-grade teams collaborate and choose a male and female “Tiger of the Month” and the students receive personalized tiger water bottles from the PTO.
