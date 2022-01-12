Retail Fertilizer Prices Continue to Rise at Start of 2022, but at Slower Pace

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, March corn is down 11 cents and March soybeans are down 22 cents, pressured by the anticipation of rain in the forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina, starting Saturday. All three U.S. wheats are experiencing double-digit losses with March KC wheat down 17 3/4 cents. Even March milling wheat in France was down 2.0% Thursday to its lowest close in three months as this year's lower supplies are looking like less of a concern to potential buyers. Outside markets are fairly quiet. March Dow Jones futures are trading up 73 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.11. February crude oil is down 0.45. February gold is down $6.00.

