Agriculture

Retail Fertilizer Prices Continue to Rise at Start of 2022, but at Slower Pace

By Russ Quinn
dtnpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- It's a new year, but the same story of fertilizer prices moving higher. Average retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the first week of January 2022. However, the percentages by which prices climbed were much lower than they have been in recent months. Only one fertilizer...

dtnpf.com

US Sets New Corn Yield Record

Te final figures are in and the U.S. did see a record corn yield this past season. USDA's annual crop production report showed the 2021 national yield at 177.0 bushels per acre (bpa), unchanged from its November 2021 projection. This is an all-time high, exceeding the prior peak of 176.6...
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
INDUSTRY
#Fertilizer#Price Index#Potash#Dtn#Map#The Farm Policy News
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, March corn is down 11 cents and March soybeans are down 22 cents, pressured by the anticipation of rain in the forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina, starting Saturday. All three U.S. wheats are experiencing double-digit losses with March KC wheat down 17 3/4 cents. Even March milling wheat in France was down 2.0% Thursday to its lowest close in three months as this year's lower supplies are looking like less of a concern to potential buyers. Outside markets are fairly quiet. March Dow Jones futures are trading up 73 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.11. February crude oil is down 0.45. February gold is down $6.00.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Canada's Wheat Shipments by Month

In a discussion surrounding falling wheat prices, a producer asked about the seasonality of Canada's wheat shipments and whether this could be a bullish factor for prices as we move further into the crop year. This may be a difficult year to make any conclusions due to Canada's tight supplies...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Soybeans Attain Second Highest US Yield Ever

USDA's final 2021 soybean crop estimate increased 10 million bushels (mb) from November and was just 2 mb above the average pre-report estimate but still record large at 4.435 billion bushels (bb) eclipsing the previous high in 2018. The USDA raised its national average yield by 0.2 bushels to 51.4...
AGRICULTURE
Retail
Air Pollution
Beijing, CN
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
China
voiceofmuscatine.com

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. An American Farm Bureau official suggests a “perfect storm” is to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public affairs for AFBF, tells Brownfield trade is one of the issues. “The fact that China has decided...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

World Soybean Ending Stocks Tighten on Expected South American Reductions

The January 2022 USDA and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports held little fanfare for traders, a huge change from a year ago when corn went soaring to limit gains and soybeans rallied 50 cents. Wednesday's widely anticipated reports did not change the narrative much for corn, but...
AGRICULTURE
austincountynewsonline.com

Report Analyzes Record-High Fertilizer Prices

Farmers and economists are wringing their hands on how to get a handle on record-high fertilizer prices heading into the 2022 crop year, and a new report compiled by the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University suggests prices may not be done going up due to several factors.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

WTI Climbs to 2-Month High on Falling US Stocks, Sliding USD

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Wednesday's session higher, with the U.S. crude benchmark notching a 1.5% gain on the back of a larger-than-expected drawdown from U.S. commercial crude oil inventories that overshadowed another weekly build in gasoline supplies and a sharp contraction in fuel demand amid consumer pullback on travel.
STOCKS
dtnpf.com

Crude Futures Drop Back From 2-Month Highs After 2-Day Rally

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Thursday's session mostly lower, sending the U.S. crude benchmark to just above $82 per barrel (bbl). Deepening evidence of omicron-led demand destruction in the domestic gasoline market along with mixed economic data in the United States overshadowed recent production shortfalls from several OPEC+ members.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

WTI Tops $82 as Large Crude Draw Counters Product Builds

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange added to gains late morning Wednesday following the release of weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing U.S. commercial crude oil inventories declined by a larger-than-expected margin last week, offsetting the second consecutive large weekly build in gasoline stockpiles and lackluster demand for refined fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Stock Futures Edge Up After Jobless Claims

(AP) -- U.S. stock futures and bond yields crept higher after fresh data on inflation and the labor market provided a mixed picture of the economic recovery. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.2% after the broad-market index closed up 0.3% Wednesday. Nasdaq-100 futures also ticked up 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%.
STOCKS
dtnpf.com

Fertilizer Buying Slows Seasonally in December, but Wholesale Prices Expected to Continue Climbing in 2022

The following is a recap of fertilizer price trends and market developments for December 2021. Iowa and Illinois continued to see some late-season ammonia applications as winter deliveries began to taper off into mid-December ahead of Christmas. Truck logistics also remained an obstacle for growers and ammonia sellers as truck driver shortages in the U.S. constrained deliveries during the peak fall/winter periods.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

