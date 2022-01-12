ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Minx

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQuEF_0djatlmJ00

January 12 – Meet Minx!

Minx is a sweet girl who is about 4 1/2 years old.

She’s a beautiful long haired cat who may require a bit of additional upkeep.

Minx does like to be dominate in the home, so she’d be perfectly happy being the only cat. However, if you do have another cat, she’d probably be ok with that as well.

She is up for adoption at Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Minx#Weather#Endicott Agway#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
floridaweekly.com

Pets of the WEEK

These animals are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, neutered and current with their shots. We are open by appointments only. All of our adoptable pets are on the AWL website (www.awlshelter.org). If you see a pet that you would like to meet, call to make an appointment. We are taking appointments from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
thurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Aristotle

Meet Aristotle! This Philosopher is available January 8, 2022! He is a 47-pound, 7-month-old, German shepherd dog/mastiff mix. His tri-brown coat is accented by a cream like neck stole!. Aristotle is one of three puppies that were born on May 18, 2021 and came to AAP on November 18, 2021....
SHELTON, WA
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet your new best friend, Lola – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Lola is a 4-year-old medium-sized female husky/mix. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Lola;. Lola is a stunning Huskey mix, and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Free Animal Adoption Days

WACO, Texas – If you’re looking for a furry friend to live in that new home with, tomorrow is the day for you. The Humane Society of Central Texas held a free adoption day today and will be continuing the free adoptions until the end of the day tomorrow.
PETS
soprissun.com

Pet adoptions surge trailed by surrenders

As people were told to stay home in 2020, due to the initial spread of COVID-19, pet adoptions from animal shelters skyrocketed. However, in 2021, animal shelters across the country have reported a record amount of those same animals being returned, or surrendered, to shelters. Colorado Animal Rescue, better known...
HOMELESS
republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
PETS
The Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
PETS
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Humane Society's Adoptable Pets of the Week

To adopt a pet, visit 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast. Grinch is a 4 1/2 month old kitten. still a bit of a scaredy cat and needs extra TLC. He's healthy, neutered, microchipped and gorgeous. Stacey is a 2 year old spayed female with beautiful long fur. She is sweet,...
PALM COAST, FL
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Loki the Pittsky needs a forever home

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - You don't have to battle the Avengers to bring home your newest pet. Loki is up for adoption at the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter. He's about 11 months old and has one blue eye and one brown eye. So far, he seems to be doing well with other dogs.
CINCINNATI, OH
dailycitizen.news

Pet of the Week: Meet Gunter

Meet Gunter! This handsome hunk is a 1-year-old, purebred male Siberian husky with sparkling bright blue eyes. He weighs 39 pounds and is a large, energetic dog. Gunter is perfect for an active adult or family with children. A loyal, confident dog, he is very loving and devoted to his family.
DALTON, GA
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws has discounted pet adoptions Friday

Dorchester Paws will host a "5-hour Adopt-a-thon" on Friday in hopes of clearing space in its crowded shelter. From 12-5 p.m. tomorrow, the shelter is offering discounted adoptions. All cats and dogs will only be $22 to adopt. Dorchester Paws' dog adoption floor is currently operating at full capacity. At...
PETS
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Bean from PAWS Chicago

Meet Bean! Bean is an adorable 4-year-old short coat Chihuahua who was rescued from Chicago Animal Care & Control. Bean loves stuffed toys and belly rubs and is looking for an adults only home with experienced owners, and prefers women. Bean, and many other dogs and cats are available for...
CHICAGO, IL
WSAV-TV

How to adopt the perfect pet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it comes to pet adoption, that’s a decision that you should not take lightly says the Director of Renegade Paws Rescue. But, how do you find the right pet? Here’s some advice from Cody Shelley at Renegade Paws Rescue.
SAVANNAH, GA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy