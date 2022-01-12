WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Minx

January 12 – Meet Minx!

Minx is a sweet girl who is about 4 1/2 years old.

She’s a beautiful long haired cat who may require a bit of additional upkeep.

Minx does like to be dominate in the home, so she’d be perfectly happy being the only cat. However, if you do have another cat, she’d probably be ok with that as well.

She is up for adoption at Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

