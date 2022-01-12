ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs receives $16 million infrastructure grant

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and others, announced the award of a $16.8 million grant payment to the City of Bonita Springs Wednesday.

The money will be used to improve stormwater drainage and related infrastructure along a two-mile stretch of Terry Street in the city.

Terry St. was a particular trouble spot in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma ; rotting fish and accumulating trash led to prolonged problems for residents trying to clean up after the storm.

Fox 4 ARCHIVE: Bonita Springs submerged again after Irma

