Bonita Springs receives $16 million infrastructure grant

Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and others, announced the award of a $16.8 million grant payment to the City of Bonita Springs Wednesday.

The money will be used to improve stormwater drainage and related infrastructure along a two-mile stretch of Terry Street in the city.

Terry St. was a particular trouble spot in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma ; rotting fish and accumulating trash led to prolonged problems for residents trying to clean up after the storm.

