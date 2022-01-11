Five home projects for your five days of quarantine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While vaccines are the gold standard to prevent COVID-19, researchers may have found another preventative in cannabis.
A new study has found that certain cannabis extracts may actually stop the coronavirus from infecting human cells, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Thursday.
Researchers have known for some time that marijuana and its relative, the hemp plant, contain dozens of biologically active compounds, most of which are not psychoactive or controlled like THC.
